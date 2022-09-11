Celebrate Wood River concert series kicks off Sept. 18

WOOD RIVER — The Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council has announced its 2022-23 Concert Series which kicks off Sept. 18 with comedian and magician Gayle Becwar taking the stage in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center in 2:30 p.m.

Becwar’s high energy, quick wit and audience participation makes his show a favorite across the country. Growing up in a family of magicians, his first introduction to entertainment came as a child in 1967, performing with his dad’s traveling magic show. He has performed in front of thousands of audiences all over the world with his unique brand of clean, interactive, fast-paced magic and comedy for all ages.

The 2022-23 season also includes:

— Offutt Brass, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Offutt Brass, the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, is comprised of two trumpets, horn, trombone, tuba and percussion. The world-class musicians of Offutt Brass showcase the Air Force’s excellence and precision in every performance.

— “The Statue of Liberty … The Amazing Rest of the Story,” 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Darrel Draper, a self-identified “edutainer” has performed costumed recreations of Theodore Roosevelt and Peter Sarpy for us in prior seasons. This time, Draper will provide a 45-minute program about the Statue of Liberty and the “rest of the story” many people don’t realize. There will be time for questions following his presentation as well.

— The Toasted Ponies, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023. The Toasted Ponies combine the best of both traditional and contemporary Bluegrass music. Look for great harmony singing and hot instrumentals in a typical Ponies performance. These musicians are seasoned professionals who love playing their music and it shows.

Celebrate Wood River will host a Christmas cantata at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; and an Easter cantata at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Both performances will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1108 Dodd St., in Wood River.

In addition to the concert series, Friendship Gatherings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturdays a couple of times a year. That schedule includes:

— “Medicine on the Lewis & Clark Expedition,” Oct. 15. Dr. Richard Fruehling tells the story of healthcare during this early 1800’s expedition. Also known as the Corps of Discovery Expedition, President Jefferson commissioned this select group to explore and map the newly acquired Louisiana Purchase.

— “World War II POW Camps in Nebraska, April 22, 2023. Local historian Michelle Setlik details the history of WWII Prisoner of War Camps in Nebraska and their impact on the region.

This Celebrate Performing Arts Series programs are free to the public due to the support of the Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift, Wood River Foundation, Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Humanities Nebraska Freewill donations are welcomed at any of the performances to continue this series.

For more information, contact Georgene Smidt at 308-583-2606 or Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or go to www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.