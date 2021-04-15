Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions moving to new location in July

The Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will move July 1 to a new location in Grand Island’s Main Street Station complex.

The new space, 3204 College St., was formerly occupied by the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

“Thanks to an incredibly generous gift from Ray and Jennifer O’Connor of Grand Island, CNCAA will fulfill a longtime dream of owning its own space,” Executive Director Connie Holmes said. “Thank you, Ray and Jennifer. We are so excited and grateful for your thoughtful generosity.”

Holmes noted that the new location offers greater visibility and easier access with on-site parking. It will provide more space for CNCAA to pursue its mission of preventing addiction, sharing resources and supporting recovery and to expand services.

CNCAA moved to their current offices in the Pathfinder Building, 219 W. Second St., in 1985.

Holmes thanked Russ and Josephine O’Neill, who owned the building at that time, and Eliseo Calderon, the owner for the past five years, for providing the organization a home for 36 years.