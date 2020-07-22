The Civic Engagement Collaborative, led by the YWCA of Grand Island, is sponsoring a chalk-the-walk contest to promote engagement in the 2020 Census.
Businesses, organizations and households are encouraged to chalk their sidewalks with images and messages that would promote a full, fair and accurate census count using phrases such as Be Counted, Everyone Counts, Count Us In, iCount, We Count, Shape Your Future and Come to Your Census.
The artwork can be completed any time between now and July 29, but photographs must be submitted to YWCA of Grand Island by the end of the business day on July 29. Email photos to dhelzer@ywca-gi.org. The YWCA encourages all participants to be in their photo.
A panel of judges from the Civic Engagement Collaborative will choose the top three chalk art displays. Winners will receive a prize bag filled with T-shirts, buttons, face masks and stickers from the collaborative organizations.
The collaborative is made up of leaders from the following nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Central Community College Adult Education, Central Community College, Civic Nebraska, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Heartland United Way, Heartland Workers Center, Hope Harbor, Literacy Council, Multicultural Coalition, Planned Parenthood, Stuhr Museum and the YWCA of Grand Island. The group is supported by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp.
The collaborative seeks to empower the individuals its organizations serve to participate in various civic engagement opportunities, including the 2020 Census.
Census data help determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to state and local communities for the next 10 years. According to the census group Nebraska Counts, “one person uncounted results in a loss of $2,000 per year for 10 years of funding for your community.”
