COMSTOCK — Comstock Windmill Festival has brought a half million fans to a town of less than 100 people since its inception more than 20 years ago. The town of Comstock has a senior center, repair shop and a post office, but its only retail business is a pop machine.

Upstarts like Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Big & Rich, Little Big Town, Rascal Flats and Martina McBride have all performed at Comstock one or more times, and seasoned veterans like the Oakridge Boys, Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels have also performed at the festival in the past.

Continuing its tradition of bringing the best of America’s young country artists, this year the Comstock Windmill Festival will bring 10 Nashville break-out and seasoned artists with number one songs.

Headlining Thursday, June 8, will be William Michael Morgan. His Southern vocal sound and honest lyrics have garnered 50 million streams, and his number one hit, “I Met a Girl,” was certified gold.

Also on Thursday, coming back by popular demand, will be Chevel Shepherd. She was the 2015 winner of “The Voice,” and she’s sung the opening song at the Indianapolis 500.

The Thursday 6 p.m. slot will feature Jay Alan, a top performer on “The Voice.” His song “Blank Stares,” written for his mother with Alzheimer’s, went viral with 500 million views on Facebook, and the song has helped raise $50 million for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Friday, June 9, will feature top country artist Mitchell Tenpenny, who is currently touring with Luke Bryant. Tenpenny is one of the best voices in country music today, with number one hits “Truth About You,” “Drunk Me” and “End of the Bottle” with Chris Young.

Ahead of Tenpenny on Friday will be Cooper Alan. Alan’s 10 million followers and 100 million views on TikTok speak for themselves. Music Row says Alan is “the next big thing.”

Opening Friday will be “third time’s a charm” Alli Colleen. Her rich family country tradition comes out in a very entertaining concert. Alli continues to grow as an entertainer, and other than Brad Paisley, she’ll be the only act coming back to Comstock for a third time in a row.

Saturday night, June 10, will feature Ned LeDoux. LeDoux performed first as a lead singer filling in for his legendary father, Chris LeDoux, and Ned has created a legacy all his own.

Also confirmed for Saturday is Canaan Smith, known for his hit “Hole in the Bottle.” Smith has collaborated with Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line.

More Saturday acts confirmed include break-out artist Shane Profit with his new single “How it Oughta Be” and, back by popular demand, singer/songwriter CJ Solar, who has written songs for Morgan Wallen. Solar was named by Rolling Stone as a “New Artist You Need to Know.”

The always-popular Extreme Bull Riding will be on Saturday’s schedule. (No charge, included with admission price.)

All three days of the Comstock Festival will feature a beer tent with tent bands, food court and various vendors. Go to www.windmillfestival.com for information on ticket sales and campsite reservations. There are no VIP seats at the festival … because everyone is important!