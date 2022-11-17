Concert announcements: Tickets on sale Friday for Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker

The Heartland Events Center will play host to two country music legends when “Tracy Lawrence + Clay Walker — One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band” hits the stage on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Show time is 8 p.m.

Tracy Lawrence — one of country’s truest traditionalists — is celebrating over more than years of nonstop hitmaking. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre, selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence released three new albums which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits.

In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence,” which has twice been nominated for ACM’s National On-Air Personality of the Year. He has also been honored by the Nashville chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals with “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised more than $500,000 to provide meals to the homeless in the Dallas, Louisville and Nashville areas.

Recording artist, songwriter, and entertainer Clay Walker has earned 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1s, four platinum albums, and decades of performances to his credit.

Titles like “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming with My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man,” “Hypnotize the Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “The Chain of Love,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” have remained country radio favorites for more than 15 years.

With a robust touring schedule of more than 80 shows per year, Walker continues to delight fans with his electric performances. His most recent release, the 76-song compilation, “Clay Walker – The Complete Albums 1993-2002,” features chart-toppers like “If I Could Make a Living,” which just celebrated its 25th anniversary of reaching peak airplay.

Tickets for this special event range from $37 to $97 (plus fees) go on sale at 10a .m. Friday, Nov. 18, online at heartlandeventscenter.com or etix.com, or in-person at the HEC Box Office. Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A VIP Experience add-on is available for $150 and includes a question and answer session with the artists, a signed 8-by-10 photo of each artist and early entry into the venue. A separate show ticket (any level) must be purchased with the VIP.

Chicago heading for Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl in May

LINCOLN — Multi-Grammy award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago is heading to Lincoln next spring for a May 12 performance at Pinewood Bowl.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, through Ticketmaster.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago released its 38th studio album, “Born For This Moment,” earlier this year, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.”

Featuring the signature sounds Chicago fans have come to love, “Born For This Moment,” produced by Joe Thomas, captures the true heart of this legendary band. Over the entire course of 14 new songs, the album “encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multi-layered harmonic vocalizations, and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades.”

This fall Gravitas Ventures released Chicago’s documentary “The Last Band on Stage,” directed by Peter Curtis Pardini and narrated by the band’s longtime friend and actor Joe Mantegna. On March 14, 2020. Chicago is the last band playing in the U.S. as COVID lockdowns begin, and “The Last Band on Stage” tells the story of how the 55-year-old band survived a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks.

Tickets start at $40 (plus fees) and to on sale at 10 am. Friday, Nov. 18, through Ticketmaster. More information is available at pinewoodbowltheater.com.

Chicago will be performing in Lincoln at Pinewood Bowl Theater on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Check out ChicagoTheBand.com for a full list of tour dates and more information.