G.I. Concert Association hosts two upcoming performances

Music lovers can enjoy an award-winning classical piano performance and a delightful, all-female Irish music fest in the next Grand Island Concert Association performances.

Pianist Jeeyoon Kim, a two-time gold-medal winner for Emerging Artist and Instrumentalist, takes the stage at Grand Island High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Kim began studying piano when she was just 4 years old. Her love of music propelled her through undergraduate studies in piano performance in her native Korea. After moving to the United States, she received her Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance with Distinction from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

She earned a second master’s degree in piano pedagogy from Butler University where she concurrently served as a faculty member.

If You Go Show No. 1 What: Jeeyoon Kim When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. Show No. 2 What: Cherish The Ladies When: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. Where: Grand Island Senior High Auditorium Cost: $30 at the door; $65 including remaining concerts Season subscriptions, call: 308-379-7612

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Cherish The Ladies, will perform at GISH.

Led by All Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden they have played around the world, including the White House and the Olympics, and all the biggest venues. The New York-based ensemble features flute/penny whistle, guitar, violin, keyboard and accordion.

Cherish The Ladies’ performances offer a blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements and stunning step dancing.

Single performance tickets at the door are $30. A season membership is $65 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. More information is available at giconcerts.org or by calling Vince Boudreau at 308-379-7612.

Christopher Williams to present two concerts in Hastings

HASTINGS — Christopher Williams, a singer, songwriter and percussionist, is coming to Hastings this weekend for two performances.

“An Evening of Music with Christopher Williams” is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave. He will also perform Sunday during a 5 p.m. service in French Memorial Chapel on the Hastings College campus. There is no charge for either performance.

Originally from New York, but calling Nashville his hometown for almost 20 years, Williams is a builder of songs, stories and moments — offering lyrics that are honest and confessional, yet never overbearing; and performances that engage audiences with an appealing mix of intense passion and humor.

Williams has released 12 albums and his newest release, “We Will Remember,” is a project commissioned by Vanderbilt Divinity professor and friend Jaco Hamman, where Williams wrote 12 songs to accompany Hamman’s book, “The Millennial Narrative.”

The First Presbyterian Church of Hastings and the Hastings Community Music Academy are sponsoring William’s trip to Hastings. For more information, check online at hastingsmusicacademy.com.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Ticket to Paradise,” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts), two divorced parents who can’t stand each other, head to Bali after their daughter, Lily, announces her plans to marry a local islander she just met while on holiday. They decide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the wedding, believing that doing so will keep Lily from making a dreadful mistake similar to their own.

This film is rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.