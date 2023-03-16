LINCOLN – Two summer events in Lincoln have been announced – one at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the other at Pinewood Bowl.

First up is Bert “The Machine” Kreischer’s “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” set for June 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In addition to Kreischer, the festival will feature Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, Tiffany Haddish, Stavros Halkias, Fortune Feimster, Dave Attell, Lewis Black, Jim Norton, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, Dan Soder, Chad Daniels, Ralph Barbosa, Rosebud Baker and Tammy Pescatelli (the lineup will vary by market and is subject to change).

Tickets range from $45 to $125 (plus fees) and are available through Ticketmaster.

Added to the Pinewood Bowl summer concert series is Train, with special guest Better Than Ezra, at 7 p.m. Aug. 4.

Train is a multi-Grammy and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of its debut self-titled album.

With hits like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Save Me, San Francisco,” Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors.

Tickets range from $24 to $144 (plus fees) while pit tickets are available ranging from $59 to $225. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster as well as the PBA box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

Other shows announced for Pinewood Bowl include: Chicago, May 12; Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, May 18; Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 25; Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley, Aug. 11; The Head and The Heart & Father John Misty, Aug. 18; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 20; and The Black Keys, Aug. 27.