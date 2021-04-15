COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Heartland Lutheran

Ten of 16 seniors at Heartland Lutheran School received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
“When the other schools were doing this right around Easter, just because of out-of-school activities and Easter break, for us, this was the best chance that we could get,” said Heartland’s interim Principal Kurt Busskohl. Across the gym, those 10 students, representing part of the Heartland Lutheran Class of 2021, waited after their vaccinations. “It will help with graduation gatherings; it will be a good thing.”
Heartland has skirted widespread COVID-19 infection, Busskohl said.
The school has remained open during the 2020-21 school year with no COVID-19-related absences among Heartland students, faculty and staff members since Jan. 1. A mask mandate remains in place.
One student affected by COVID-19 was a multi-year foreign exchange student among Heartland’s senior class. Due to restrictions, she was unable to return home last summer, Busskohl said. Her family requested she be vaccinated, and was given the go-ahead by Central District Health Department, which directed Wednesday’s on-site vaccination clinic.
Another Heatland senior, Madelyn Graham, said, “I’m going to be doing a lot of traveling this summer. I want to have the peace of mind I’ll be safe. I did test positive at the beginning of November for COVID. I wanted protection from the vaccine so I don’t get it again.”
Individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 may still receive the vaccine; however, World Health Organization recommends deferring vaccination for as long as six months to preserve vaccine supply. The recommendation is subject to adjustment based on future data, according to WHO.
Additionally, WHO states, “Testing for prior infection is not recommended for the purpose of vaccine decision-making.”
Busskohl said choosing to receive the vaccine was left up to students and their families. “We encouraged them to do so, but it’s not required.”
Fact sheets concerning COVID-19 shots were distributed prior to vaccinations, and students rested in the school’s gym under medical supervision in case they had allergic reactions or other possible complications.
In Heartland’s case, the clinic went smoothly, said Jodi Garretson, Central District Health Department community health nurse. Garretson was one of the medical professionals administering vaccinations. “Everyone got their shots without any problems,” she said.
Graham said her vaccination discomfort was minimal.
“It hurt less than a flu shot. I didn’t really feel it, but now I am a little sore,” she said as she waited in the gym’s bleachers.
The Pfizer vaccine is ideal for youths such as the members of Heartland’s senior class. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that particular vaccine is approved and recommended for individuals ages 16 and over.
Garretson said, “It is the vaccine we get the most of at the Health Department. It’s a safe and effective vaccination.”
Busskohl said he appreciated Central District Health Department’s efforts.
“The Health Department has been doing such a wonderful job with this vaccination throughout the community and the surrounding area,” he said.
Graham noted the convenience factor, as she indicated she was unsure as to when she would have been vaccinated otherwise. “It is really nice that they’re able to come to the school so that we don’t have to make arrangements ourselves. We’re very blessed to have it here.”