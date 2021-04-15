COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Heartland Lutheran

Individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 may still receive the vaccine; however, World Health Organization recommends deferring vaccination for as long as six months to preserve vaccine supply. The recommendation is subject to adjustment based on future data, according to WHO.

Additionally, WHO states, “Testing for prior infection is not recommended for the purpose of vaccine decision-making.”

Busskohl said choosing to receive the vaccine was left up to students and their families. “We encouraged them to do so, but it’s not required.”

Fact sheets concerning COVID-19 shots were distributed prior to vaccinations, and students rested in the school’s gym under medical supervision in case they had allergic reactions or other possible complications.

In Heartland’s case, the clinic went smoothly, said Jodi Garretson, Central District Health Department community health nurse. Garretson was one of the medical professionals administering vaccinations. “Everyone got their shots without any problems,” she said.

Graham said her vaccination discomfort was minimal.

“It hurt less than a flu shot. I didn’t really feel it, but now I am a little sore,” she said as she waited in the gym’s bleachers.