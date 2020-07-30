KEARNEY — Celebrate the songs of Broadway with Crane River Theater in performance under the open sky at Yanney Park. Join artists from across the country as they bring the world of Broadway to life.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, in the park’s Cope Amphitheater, 2020 11th St., in Kearney.
Featuring songs from both classic and contemporary musicals, there’s something for everyone — and you may even discover a new favorite. Featuring music from Broadway greats such Ira Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Alan Menken and many others, it’s an evening designed for the whole family.
Tickets are $5 for admission only and $10 for a concession package (includes popcorn, M&M’s and water). Crane River Theater will take into account directive health measures to ensure safety for all in attendance. With limited seating on the hillside, purchase tickets as soon as possible at CraneRiverTheater.org or by calling 308-627-5796.
New exhibit opens Saturday at Hastings art gallery
HASTINGS — Gale Stewart of Kearney will be the featured artist during the August exhibit at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.
An opening reception is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. Light refreshments and beverages will be served
Stewart’s primary medium is oil and she says she “likes the feel, the touch and the smell of oil paints.” She also says she likes the way the medium moves on the canvas, its texture and forgiveness. Painting is one of her many passions, the one in which she expresses her feelings in colors. She paints both landscapes and seascapes from places she has visited or would like to visit. Her work can be seen at several locations in Nebraska and in many private collections.
In addition to painting, she also likes to write and garden, and she holds a doctorate of divinity degree.
The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org
Art in the Park planned for Sunday in Hastings
HASTINGS — The Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Libs Park in Hastings,
The event will feature 40 artisans showcasing their talents featuring a wide variety of one-of-a-kind exhibits and fine arts. Including: yard decor, metal sculptures, photography, jewelry, a variety of painting styles, stained glass, macramé items, wood carvings, door art, handmade glass marbles, pottery, hand-crafted items, crochet items and more.
Musicians and entertainers from the area will be performing throughout the day.
Food trucks will be at the park during the event. Taking part are Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Tropical Sno, Pig In A Bag (barbecue), Anna Street Trolley (ice cream), and Ol’ Country Kettle Corn.
Libs Park is big and spacious, so there is plenty of room for social distancing.
There is no admission charge. For more information, contact the Adams County CVB at 402-461-2370.
‘Masked Poetry Reading’ and ‘open mic’ time set for Aug. 6 in Kearney
KEARNEY — Poets and poetry lovers will have the opportunity to gather at the Cottonmill Park Amphitheatre in Kearney next week for an event organizers are calling the “Masked Poetry Reading.”
Set to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, the event will feature three Kearney-area poets, Charles Peek, Terry Schifferns and Kevin Nenstiel, There will also be time for “open mic” readings. Emerging and established poets from the area are welcome to join in. The open mic readings will be limited to 10 minutes each. Masks are not required, but social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Hosting the event will be the Prairie Art Brothers. The group’s regular poetry readings at the Frank House at the University of Nebraska at Kearney were suspended this spring as the Covid-19 virus began to spread.
“We wanted to find a safe way to provide some creative inspiration during this difficult time,” said Prairie Art Brothers member Mark Foradori. “And, we want to provide encouragement for new writers in the area.”
They hope that by having this reading outdoors they can provide plenty of social distancing space to help keep audience members and poets safe. Those who attend are free to bring refreshments to enjoy during the reading, but alcoholic beverages aren’t permitted in Cottonmill Park.
There is no admission charge.
Virtual Chautauqua to tackle 1950s-era Civil Rights, politics
LINCOLN — Humanities Nebraska will host a virtual Chautauqua with themes relating the 1950s to today as part of prelude activities for “The Fifties in Focus” Nebraska Chautauqua scheduled for 2021 in Ashland.
Anyone may participate in the event on Facebook Live, which can be accessed via the Humanities Nebraska Facebook page or through the link provided at NebraskaChautauqua.org.
At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Chautauqua scholars Lenneal Henderson and Becky Stone will be the featured speakers for “The Fight for Civil Rights.” This conversation on Civil Rights efforts during the 1950s will be moderated by Patrick Jones, Associate Professor of History and Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
At 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, former Los Angeles Times editor Jim Newton will discuss “Perceptions of President Eisenhower and Politics in the 1950s.”
Henderson and Stone, Chautauqua scholars who were part of “The Fifties in Focus” event last year in Kearney, will explore significant developments in the U.S. Civil Rights movement during the 1950s and how the different events are tied to issues of politics, faith, and mass media. Of particular emphasis will be the historical figures that Henderson and Stone portray during “The Fifties in Focus” (Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks, respectively) and how events in the 1950s influence our country’s current conversations about race.
Newton’s conversation will focus on how perceptions have changed about President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a key figure in the 1950s. He will touch on how many events in the 1950s are shaped by Eisenhower’s shrewd leadership. Newton will also discuss what drew him to write about 1950s figures like President Eisenhower and Chief Justice Earl Warren.
Joslyn Art Museum plans to reopen Aug. 7.
OMAHA — Joslyn Art Museum will reopen its doors to the community on Friday, Aug. 7, with early access for members on Aug. 5 and 6.
Along with its permanent collection galleries, the exhibition “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography” will be free and open to everyone through Oct. 18. This special exhibition, organized by Joslyn, had been open only a few weeks before the pandemic-related shutdown. The exhibition originally carried a ticket fee for general public adults, but Joslyn is keeping it open at no cost.
Joslyn is taking numerous steps to ensure the well-being of visitors and staff, including timed and ticketed (but still free!) admission, mandatory masks for staff and visitors, enhanced cleaning protocols, and a phased reopening of public areas to ensure physical distancing. Everyone’s health and safety is our top priority, and a modified museum experience is necessary. Masks are required at all times for visitors age 5 and older.
All permanent collection galleries are open. The cafe and museum shop are closed, as are several other spaces in the museum.
For details, guidelines and restrictions, check the museum’s website at www.joslyn.org
To reserve a visit date/time, access the advance ticket reservation page. Joslyn members may login and sign up for a visit slot on Aug. 5 or 6. The general public should use the calendar on the page to navigate to Aug. 7 or beyond (up to two weeks in advance) to select a visit slot.
Until further notice, Joslyn hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; the museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday evening.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at 308-381-9463.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.