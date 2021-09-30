Croatian pop star performing in Grand Island

Grand Island is more than a stone’s throw from Croatia, but Thursday night Croatian pop star Tajci will be bringing her interpretations of American tunes to the Grand Island Senior High School auditorium.

Tajci, who “woke up in America” at the age of 21 following platinum-level record sales in Europe, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Island High School auditorium as part of Grand Island Concert Association’s lineup of entertainment.

Tajci is joined by her sister Sanya, a pianist and a guitarist to form an entertaining quartet with two others. “Waking Up in America” is Tajci’s personal story of immigrating to the United States. In it she retells her varied life experiences to the audience.

After a run of awards and hits, in 1992 Tajci suddenly walked away from the European limelight and started over in New York City.

She has performed in theater and cabaret houses and has written a full-length musical, “My Perfectly Beautiful Life.”

Grand Island’s performance will feature standards from the American Songbook, including such favorites as “Country Roads,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “Misty” and “Fly Me to the Moon.”

To ensure the health of the Grand Island Concert Association’s members, concert attendees will be required to comply with the current policy of Grand Island Public Schools regarding the use of masks.