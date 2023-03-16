LINCOLN – “Disney’s Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical, is coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for an eight-show premiere engagement Oct. 3-8.

The Lied Center’s full 2023-24 Glenn Korff Broadway Series will be announced Friday, March 17.

Subscribers to the 2022-23 Broadway series will have the first chance to renew their seats for the 2023-24 series, which includes “Aladdin.” Broadway series subscriptions will go on sale to the public beginning at 11 a.m. March 23 at https://liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied box office, 301 N. 12th St.

“We could not be more thrilled to kick off the 2023-24 Glenn Korff Broadway season with the magic of ‘Disney’s Aladdin,’” said Bill Stephan, the Lied’s executive director. “Building on the record-breaking success of our 2022-23 Broadway season, we are proud to bring another huge season of blockbuster hits to Nebraska’s performing arts center.”

“Aladdin,” based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014. It quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 of the theater’s house records. Worldwide, it has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen on Broadway; on tour across North America; and in Tokyo, the Netherlands and Mexico City, with two new productions slated to open this year. The production recently joined the list of top-20 longest-running Broadway shows.

For more information, visit https://aladdinthemusical.com/tour.