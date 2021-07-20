FireHouse to headline Rally on the Alley

FireHouse will take the stage at 6. This is its 30th anniversary tour featuring glam rock and heavy metal. Vavricek said FireHouse creates a “one-of-a-kind Rally on the Alley finale” with 16 Gold and Platinum records, two billboard top five hits, four top 25 hits and seven top 100 hits. Firehouse was the 1991 Best New Hard Rock Heavy Metal Band from the American Music Awards.

The band reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles such as “Reach for the Sky,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote,” as well as their signature power ballads, “I Live My Life for You,” “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes.”

The gate opens two hours before the concerts begin each day. Select VIP Tickets for Friday and Saturday are available for $25 — otherwise admission on Friday and Saturday is free. Lawn chairs are welcome as seating is limited. Event tickets went on sale July 16. Advance VIP Pit Passes for Keep Pushin’ and Firehouse are $50 and general admission is $20 at 40NorthTapandGrille.com.

“The Rally is created with the same passion and care my wife, Jan, and I had when we renovated our 100-year-old building and transformed it into a premium dining restaurant that offers quality food, drink and entertainment to enjoy life in Nebraska and help revitalize downtown,” Vavricek said.

As always, 40 North will be open for indoor premium dining and the Sports Bar. In addition to great entertainment, attendees are welcome inside.