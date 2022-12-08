Grand Island Little Theatre adds Saturday matinee for 'Hallelujah Girls'

After Thursday’s performance of “The Hallelujah Girls” was canceled because of bad weather, the Grand Island Little Theatre has added a Saturday matinee to the schedule.

Performance time is 2 p.m. at College Park. Shows are also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Those attending are asked to wear their favorite festive holiday outfits (any holiday you choose) to help set the holiday mood.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger; call the box office at 308-382-2586 or purchase online at githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.