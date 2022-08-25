Hairball tickets now on sale for Oct. 14 concert at HEC

The Heartland Events Center welcomes the return of Hairball to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Vocalists Joe, Kris and Dave lead the band through a two-plus hour “mind-blowing and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world.” Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

“The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night. The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar.”

2022 will find Hairball celebrating more than 20 years of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Constantly adding more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises ... more everything! While Happy often tells the audience “Today is the first day is the rest of your life!” Hairball performs every show as though it could be its last.

General admission tickets are $30 (plus fees) and are available at the HEC box office or online at www.etix.com.

Northwest Marching Band to perform at the library

The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the parking lot at the Grand Island Public Library.

Join the band as it performs excerpts from its show “Wrath and Redemption,” offers a demonstration of instruments, and gives members a chance to talk about marching band.

Contact Lori Medlin at 308-385-5333 or lorim@gilibrary.org with any questions about the performance.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“DC League Of Super-Pets,” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

When the Justice League are captured by Lex Luthor, Superman’s dog, Krypto, forms a team of shelter-pets who were given super-powers: A hound named Ace, who becomes super-strong, a pig named PB, who can grow to giant-size, a turtle named Merton, who becomes super-fast, and a squirrel named Chip, who gains electric-powers.

This film is rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.