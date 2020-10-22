Hastings College gallery hosts 2 new exhibits

HASTINGS — Christopher M. Strickland, Hastings College visiting assistant professor for the first-year seminar program and Department of Visual Arts, will be showing recent works beginning Wednesday in the critique gallery of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at the college.

Strickland’s exhibit, “Liminality: Reflections of a Changing Life,” will remain open through Nov. 21. The main JDAC gallery will feature an exhibit by Josh Johnson and Michael Ian Larsen, “Somewhere between those two things is this thing,” from Oct. 28 through Dec. 19.

“As an artist and educator, it is important to model and share the creative practice with my students and colleagues, which includes the exhibition of artistic endeavors,” Strickland said.

Works selected for his exhibit consist of abstract watercolor expressions. He said his paintings reflect the liminal spaces he experienced between April 2019 and September 2020.

During that time, Strickland said, he experienced many life changes, and as a result, his works offer a narrative of the liminality.