HASTINGS — Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Sandy Dennis will be honored at a film festival set for Aug. 14-16 at the Hastings Museum.
Dennis, who was born in Hastings in 1937, made her film debut in “Splendor in the Grass” in 1961 and won an Academy Award five years later (Best Supporting Actress) for her role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf?” She earned two Tony Awards for her performances in “A Thousand Clowns” and “Any Wednesday.”
She also appeared in the original stage production of “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” as Mona, a role she also took on in the film released in 1982. She died in 1992 after battling ovarian cancer.
The film festival, sponsored by the Sandy Dennis Foundation, opens with a screening of “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in the museum’s Super Screen Theater.
Her costars included Cher, Kathy Bates and Karen Black.
“Sandy was the peacemaker of the group when we were doing (the movie),” Bates said. “She was the solid one with her feet on the ground, which was interesting to me at the time, because she had such an ethereal quality as an actress. I also remember her wonderful sense of humor and her gorgeous hair. I think she was seeing Eric Roberts at the time and we were all very jealous.”
“Sandy was the most amazing actress: spellbinding,” Black added. “The audience would hang on her every pause. And as we all acknowledge, her characterizations were miraculous; no one can say then nor now from where her profound inspirations came. But there they were, for herself and all the world, forever. I will never forget her.”
In addition to the Friday night screening, the festival will also include eight “blocks” of independent films and student films on Saturday and Sunday. Those blocks, each lasting about 90 minutes to two hours, kick off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and conclude at about 9 p.m. Sunday’s showings start at noon and will wrap up at about 4.
A complete schedule is available on the foundation’s website at sandydennisfoundation.squarespace.com/.
Three-day passes are $15 and include the Friday screening. Admission to individual blocks is $5 per block; admission to just the Friday film is $5.
Social distancing precautions will be observed and masks are required.
For more information, contact Tam Pauley with the Sandy Dennis Foundation, at 402-469-1891 or tampauley@gmail.com; or the Hastings Museum at 402-461-2399.
