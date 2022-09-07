Hastings Symphony Orchestra opens MAC season

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council kicks off its 2022-23 season with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra presenting “Greatest Hits” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The program, “a light-hearted show featuring familiar music,” will take place in the Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

The Hastings Symphony Orchestra is entering its 97th season titled “A Time for Everything,” under the direction of Byron Jensen. The symphony was begun in 1925 under the direction of Frank Noyes with 25 members, performing their first concert in May 1926. Today the orchestra includes around 50 members from the Hastings area and presents a five-concert season in Hastings.

Jensen was appointed as the conductor and artistic director in 2004. He is also a faculty member of Hastings College, recently being named Distinguished Professor in Music. His responsibilities with HSO include developing programs, selecting guest soloists and music, fielding and rehearsing the orchestra, assisting with procuring grants, developing a vision for the HSO, and promoting the organization.

Merrick Arts Council season memberships will be available at the door; single tickets for this show will also be available. Season memberships are $50 for a single and $125 for a family. Tickets for just the symphony concert are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Both can be purchased online at https://our.show/mac or by contacting MAC at macatthepac@gmail.com

For more information call the Central City Chamber of Commerce office at 308-946-3897.

Society program features history of Germans in Grand Island

The Hall County Historical Society will start its new season of Voices from the Past programs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Burlington Station, Fifth and Plum streets.

Patricia Davis will take on the topic of understanding your German roots with “So You Think Your Ancestors Came from Germany?” This will be a short history of the German nation and why Grand Island needed two German clubs (Liederkranz and Platt Duetsch). She’ll also explain why Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Grand Island for only the past 10 years.

Davis received her Master’s degree from the University of Hamburg in Germany and lived there for nearly 10 years. She lives in Washington, D.C., and works for the U.S. Department of State.

The program is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Refreshments and conversation time will follow the program.

For more information, contact Annette Davis at 308-226-2465.

In addition to the Sunday program, the society will team up with the Grand Island Public Library to host the monthly Bygone Book Club, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the library.

The Saturday discussion will focus on “Platte Valley Chronicles: Tales from Nebraska’s Pioneer Trails,” by Robert N. Manley. Mac Martin will lead the discussion.

Note: The library is closed to the general public on Saturday. For more information about the book club, contact Shaun Klee at 308-385-5433.

New show opens Friday at Hastings gallery

HASTINGS — Two Nebraska artists will showcase their work in a new exhibit opening Friday, Sept. 9, at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.

Alex Shaw returns to GOLA for another show this year, this time showcasing his sculptures. Living in Holstein and growing up in rural Nebraska, he has been immersed in the scenic landscape and diverse wildlife of the area. His work as a metal artist has grown and now includes smaller welded table-top size pieces and very large as well. Keeping with the season he will exhibit pumpkins in several sizes and a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree with ornaments..

Jeff Montag will be exhibiting at GOLA for the first time. He is originally from Moline, Ill., and has lived in Kearney with his family for the past 30 years. He specializes in oil paintings and occasionally works in acrylics and watercolor. He has produced work in several series including: Old Time Kearney, Civil War portraits, Aspens in Colorado, and Sandhill Cranes.

The gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., will host a reception for the artists from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 29.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment. For more information, call 402-469-0863.

Dallas Brass to hold artist-in-residence program, concert in Hastings

HASTINGS — Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings next week to serve as artist in residence at Hastings Public Schools, conduct master classes with Hastings College students, and perform, both on their own and in a concert with students.

The group, founded by Michael Levine in 1983, plays traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, which allows them to access a wide range of styles including classical masterpieces, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. They have performed for Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, appeared on the CBS “Early Show” and their music has been used numerous times on a television show. Levine played the trombone for the group until he became director in 2015.

The ensemble features Graham Taylor and Brian Neal on trumpet; Juan Berrios on horn, alto horn and flugelhorn; trombonist John Wasson; Paul Carlson on tuba; and percussionist Craig Hill.

During the day on Monday, Sept. 12, members of the Dallas Brass will work with Hastings Middle School and Hastings Senior High School students, participating in their artist in residence program.

Then at 6 p.m., the group will host a mini-performance and an informal question and answer session at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave., in conjunction with the Hastings Community Music Academy. Desserts will be available for those in attendance. This event is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Dallas Brass will conduct master classes for Hastings College music students. They will play, teach and talk about entrepreneurship, and share their philosophy of music education.

Dallas Brass in Concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Hastings Senior High School auditorium 1100 W. 14th St.. It will feature the Dallas Brass and include special performances by students from Hastings Middle School, Hastings High School and Hastings College. The concert is free and open to the public.

More information on the Dallas Brass can be found online at dallasbrass.com.

Crane Trust program to feature summer interns

The Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center will host it’s monthly potluck dinner and Speaker Series on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The meal begins at 6:30 p.m., with the speakers following at 7. Those attending are welcome to bring a covered dish to share, but it’s not mandatory to attend.

Featured speakers will be Charlie Tate and Brittany Wasas, who are serving as interns at the center.

Tate comes to Platte River Valley from North Carolina with a background in applied conservation and agroforestry and a big interest in insects! Her position as this summer’s Saunders’ Conservation Fellow provides her with a wide breadth of experiences where she assists the science team in collecting long-term biological monitoring data. She is learning a great deal about plant identification and prairie habitats on vegetation surveys while gaining hands-on experience with wildlife surveys ranging from small mammals to butterflies to fish. She also creates media content about her journey and the projects she is involved with.

Coming from Orange County, California, an internship at the Crane Trust has brought Wasas to the Midwest for the first time. She obtained a bachelor of science degree in biology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and has a strong passion for working with mammals and herps. Conservation and the ethical treatment of animals are important aspects of her career goals, so it has been an exceptional treat getting to observe birds from afar, conducting research about anuran natural histories, and safely handling small mammals and fish!

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of I-80 at Alda. For more information, call 308-382-1820 or check online at cranetrust.org

Library to host reception for Community Art Show

The Grand Island Public Library will host an reception for the artists showing in the inaugural Community Art Show from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the library’s Art Alcove.

Light refreshments will be served. The library is open 1 to 5 p.m. that day.

In addition to Sunday, the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; it is closed on Saturdays and major holidays.

For more information about the art show, contact Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333, ext. 118. or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In partnership with the House of Dior, “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.

This film is rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and children 12 and younger.

For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.