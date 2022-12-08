Holiday concerts dominate the calendar; while Christmas classics take the stage

With just a couple of weekends left before Christmas, the holiday calendar continues to be filled with concerts, plays, special events, visits from Santa and more!

MUSIC

Hastings Symphony hosts holiday concert

HASTINGS — Former Hastings resident Shannon Salyards-Burton returns to the stage for the Hastings Symphony’s annual Holiday Concert this weekend.

The daughter of Drs. Phyllis and Harry Salyards, Salyards-Burton played violin in the HSO during her high school years and has returned on several occasions to sing with the HSO. Currently she serves as the interim director of voice studies at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, where she teaches applied voice, vocal pedagogy, diction and opera theatre.

Performance time is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Masonic Center Auditorium. 411 N. Hastings Ave.

Byron Jensen, conductor of the HSO, says HSO’s December concert is always a special time of year.

“With our holiday hustle and bustle accompanied by the soundtrack of seasonal music, it is a beautiful time to enjoy a live concert featuring Shannon’s wonderful soprano voice, along with the sights and sounds of the HSO performing with exuberant vitality.”

The orchestra will perform selections from “The Nutcracker” Suite by Tchaikovsky, and Leroy Anderson’s familiar arrangements of “A Christmas Festival” and “Sleigh Ride.” Salyards-Burton will sing selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” and “O Holy Night.” The audience will be invited to sing along for a medley of holiday songs arranged by Daniel Powers titled “Sing in Exultation.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and can be purchased at the door beginning at 2:15 p.m. the day of the concert, or online at www.hastingssymphony.com. All students and children admitted free of charge.

“The HSO’s Holiday Concert is a rich tradition in our 97 years of being a part of this community. It provides an opportunity for audience members to sit back, relax and enjoy great classical holiday music,” Jensen said. “This is an incredible family experience!”

Wood River choir performance set for Sunday

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Area Community Choir will present “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” arranged by Tom Fettke, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Performance time is 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 W. 11th St., Wood River.

The work includes a blend of traditional Christmas carols, four selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and other classics.

After 2½ years of not performing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir will start its 19th year under the direction of Vincent Boudreau.

Members of the choir come from the communities of Cairo, Campbell and Grand Island as well as Wood River. A children’s choir will join the 24 member adult choir on a couple of selections. This children’s choir consists of fifth-graders from the Wood River Elementary School under the direction of Cayln Schulte.

Soloists include Makenna Miller and Alice Stewart, sopranos; Cheryl Nielsen, alto; the Rev. Josh Brown and Jay Stewart, tenors; and Alan Zwink, Dan Davis and Travis Klanecky, basses. A duet will be performed by Margaret McGinnis and Nathan Miller, accompanied by Don McGinnis.

There is no admission charge, but freewill donations are always appreciated to help fund future concerts.

Golden Husk hosts holiday concert

ORD — Embrace the spirit of Christmas and enjoy classic holiday favorites with a jazz flair when the Julie Baker Jazz Ensemble returns to the Golden Husk for a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Baker, who lives in Omaha, grew up near Ord, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (where she was a member of the Scarlett and Cream Singers) with a degree in music education.

In addition to Baker, the ensemble includes Jennifer Novak-Haar on piano, Mark Haar on bass, and Doug Montera on drums. Novak-Haar and Haar are full-time professional musicians, play for many professional touring Broadway shows and have even toured with Mannheim Steamroller. Montera played in the United States Air Force Band for more than 20 years and also teaches percussion at the University of Nebraska at Omaha

The evening will include some of the “most beloved traditional Christmas songs with a few surprises sprinkled in,” Baker said.

Students from Central Valley Schools will open the show.

Doors at the Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., in Ord, open at 6:30 p.m. for social time; the concert starts 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and younger and are available at the Golden Husk, the Ord Area Chamber of Commerce office (308-728-7875) or online at ShopOrd.com

For more information, call 308-730-8133.

GISH hosts a ‘Holiday Celebration’ concert

The Grand Island Senior High music department will present a “Holiday Celebration” concert featuring the school’s symphony and chorus at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Holiday Celebration Symphony and Chorus Concert is a fundraiser concert for the music department, and will feature students from the wind ensemble, Camarata Orchestra, Chamber Singers and the GIPS Children’s Choir, along with pre-concert music by the GISH Mariachi Band.

Suggested donations is $5 for adults; for more information, call the school at 308-385-5950.

Taylor’s house concert set for Dec. 15

Scott Taylor’s history of house concerts in Grand Island dates back to 2007, the first year he served as pastor at First Christian Church.

And even though he was serving as pastor at the time, he said of that concert he would be “singer-songwriter Scott Taylor,” not the Rev. Scott Taylor.

“Singer-songwriter” Taylor, who left Grand Island in 2015 and now lives in Oklahoma, returns for a house concert on Thursday, Dec. 15. Performance time is 7 p.m. at First Christian, 2400 W. 14th St.

“I miss the wonderful Christmas concerts we did … so I’m coming back to visit with friends and I thought ‘Why not get the gang back together and sing some songs once more?’”

That “gang” refers to longtime friends Doris Winkler and Paul Wold, who often performed with Taylor when he was living in Grand Island. They will perform a variety of tunes including a set of Christmas carols and music.

“I’ve got some new ones and reworked older ones, so it will be an adventure,” Taylor said.

There is no admission charge, but donations are always appreciated to help the musicians.

For more information, email revsrtaylor@gmail.com.

Nebraska Brass shares holiday music

The Grand Island Music Series continues Dec. 15 with a holiday performance from the Nebraska Brass.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at College Park.

The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting a five-concert series each season in multiple cities. Members have performed with symphony orchestras throughout the U.S. and are experienced educators. The ensemble features Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Bo Atlas, tuba.

Single performance tickets are $15; call College Park at 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Mannheim Steamroller bringing Christmas tour to Grand Island

Mannheim Steamroller’s annual Christmas tour kicked off Nov. 15 and includes a stop at the Heartland Events Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Founded by Omaha musician Chip Davis, Mannheim Steamroller is the number one Christmas music artist in history. Since its first album was released in 1984, the group has sold almost 30 million albums in the U.S. alone.

Enjoy Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in a multimedia setting and celebrate the spirit of the season.

Tickets range from $42 to $65 (plus fees) are on sale through the HEC box office or online at etix.com.

ON STAGE

Theater honorary brings ‘Big and Brave’ to the stage

HASTINGS — A little girl learns how to face bullies, loneliness and hard conversations when her teacher gives her a magical book in “Big and Brave,” the Hastings College Alpha Psi Omega’s annual production for kids of all ages.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Scott Studio Theater.

“Big and Brave” was written by Morgan O’Neill of Cheyenne, Wyo., a senior at HC.

During the show, the girl, Steora, travels to the village of Quilaria, where a brave, strong knight and her favorite teddy bear help her defeat a big dragon and face her fears.

Students and children will be admitted free, and adult tickets are $5 each. Tickets can be reserved in advance by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

Alpha Psi Omega is the theater honorary, whose members select, produce and perform a show suitable for children of all ages each year as a way to raise funds for the group.

Kearney theater presents Christmas classic

KEARNEY — The holiday classic “Yes, Virginia There is a Santa Claus,” is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Kearney Community Theatre.

Based upon the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady, this play was inspired by a simple, poignant letter written more than 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun — and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun. Virginia wondered and wrote:

“Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?”

Ed Mitchell, the Sun‘s editor, gives the assignment of answering Virginia’s letter to Frank Church.

“Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” is a play for “young and old, magically reaffirming life’s highest beauty and joy — ‘the eternal light with which childhood fills the world.’”

The play runs two weekends; show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday, Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at the theater, 83 Plaza Blvd., Kearney.

Tickets are $20; call the box office at 308-234-1529 or order online at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/

Kearney theater presents Christmas classic, part II

KEARNEY — Inspired by yet another little girl wondering if Santa Claus is real, “Miracle on 34th Street,” opens Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Merry Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

Presented by Crane River Theatre, the play, based on the classic 1947 film, tells the tale of a skeptical little girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus. When the real Kris Kringle is hired inadvertently to represent jolly St. Nick in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, he must convince the child and her cynical mother that he is the real thing.

“Filled with humor and spectacle, this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment … this is a tale that we want to believe in, that creates a world we seem to desperately desire, where love and generosity of spirit are their own rewards.”

Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney.

Tickets range from $25 to $35 for adults, and $15 to $25 for students; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

SPECIAL EVENTS

Prairie Arts Brothers to present ‘Like the Down of a Thistle’ at local library

Rick Brown and Mark Foradori, the Prairie Arts Brothers of Kearney, will perform “Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theatre Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Holiday Poems” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Grand Island Public Library.

The presentation takes the well-known Christmas poem, often known as “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and usually credited to Clement Clarke Moore, as the starting point for a story about a human family and a mouse family, in the same house, on Christmas Eve.

The program will also feature holiday poetry by Shel Silverstein, Garrison Keillor, Ted Kooser, Robert Frost, Ogden Nash and Mary Oliver, all performed in readers’ theater style.

A readers’ theater presentation differs from a normal theatrical show in that the emphasis is on the voice — and sound effects — rather than the visual experience. The performers must establish their characters and present the story with inflection and other vocal interpretations.

The program will also be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Hastings Public Library; and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Minden Opera House.

For more information, search for Prairie Art Brothers on Facebook.

Get in the holiday spirit at UNK’s G.W. Frank Museum

KEARNEY — The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is decked out for the holiday season.

An annual tradition, the festive display features the glittering Grand Hall, as well as an 1890s Christmas tree and fruit and garland dining room décor, allowing guests to experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. The exhibit will remain on display through mid-January, with free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays.

Located at 2010 University Drive on the west end of the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the Frank Museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day.

The museum will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Built in 1890 as the home of land developers George and Phoebe Frank, the beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque mansion was among the first electrified houses in the American West. Its unique story as a once modern and stylish residence turned private clinic then tuberculosis hospital offers a window into Kearney’s past — its early rise and fall, and its rebirth as a center for health and education.

Exhibits, tours and programs explore the history and culture of central Nebraska and the developing West, from the Gilded Age to the present. Learn about the industrialists, factory workers and domestic servants who experienced Kearney’s rapid boom and bust. Find out what life was like for the doctors, nurses and thousands of patients at the Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis. Or simply enjoy the rotating displays of one of the state’s largest collections of decorative glass and ceramics.

For more information, call 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

Other holiday events on the calendar include:

— Holiday Fun, event for kids, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 10, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Event includes games, crafts and photos with Santa. Children’s tickets are $3 for members and $9 for non-members; children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets (ages 13-59) are $11; seniors (60 and older) are $10. Ticket prices includes all-day museum admission and the holiday film “The Star,” (showings at 12:30, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.; 402-461-2399.)

— “Merry Grinchmas!” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska, 3000 Osborne Drive East, Suite 400, Hastings. Event includes games, crafts and photos with the Grinch; 402-463-3300.

— Santa and Mrs. Claus, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Maltman Memorial Public Library, Wood River. Rumor has it Santa will be bringing some special guests — his reindeer! 308-583-2349

— Santa’s Christmas Memories, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Community Center, Giltner. Event includes a vendor fair, visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and a Lions Club pancake feed, (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

— “Stocking Stuffer,” 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road. Event features soup to go, bake sale items and Rada cutlery. Vendors will also be present selling a variety of items. Proceeds will be used to assemble fruit baskets to spread holiday cheer.

— Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, the Liederkranz, 401 W. First. Ticket are $10 for members, $15 for non-members; 308-382-9337.