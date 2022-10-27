Liederkranz haunted house opens Friday

“KranzMare on First Street” is baaaaaack!

Back, that is, for its third incarnation (it started in 2019, took 2020 off, then returned in 2021) — the Liederkranz will open the doors to a haunted house starting Friday, Oct. 28.

“We had more than 900 people go through the first year,” Gloria Otradovsky, the club’s manager said in 2021, “and some people went through more than once.”

The idea was conceived by Wendy Carlson and Angie Liske, who are both active in theater. Wendy’s mom, Pat, had been involved with the Halloween event at Bader Park for years and when she retired, “we decided the decorations needed to be used somewhere,” Liske said.

So Carlson and Liske enlisted the help of their local theater friends and opened the doors to the haunted house. It’s set up in the club’s annex with visitors entering through the gates and taken through the house in small groups.

“There are scary things around every corner,” Ostradovsky said.

Without giving away too much, Otradovsky said, how long it takes to complete the journey “depends on how fast you run. Screams are guaranteed!

“KranzMare on First Street” will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Those hours are recommended for older children and adults.

The haunted house will also be open special hours — 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday — for younger kids.

The Liederkranz is located at 401 W. First St. Admission is $5 per person.

Pippa White to perform in Grand Island on Nov. 5

Storyteller Pippa White will bring the prairie to life when she brings her one-woman show, “Far as the Eye Can See,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at College Park in Grand Island.

She’ll “rivet the audience with her tales of the pioneers who crossed the prairie and then settled it, the brave people of the Dust Bowl, and the Native Americans who struggled to hang onto the prairie that was once theirs alone.”

White has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to professional storytelling, she offers workshops and residencies and has been a teaching artist with the Nebraska Arts Council since 1990. To date, she has performed in more than 30 states at universities and colleges, conferences, performing arts centers, museums, libraries and festivals.

The show is sponsored by Central Community College-Grand Island. The cost is $5 for senior citizens and current CCC students and $10 for all other individuals.

For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at 308-398-7441 or elsgi@cccneb.edu.

Liederkranz Children’s Theatre hosts auditions

The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre will host auditions for its January show, “Channeling Grimm” by Tracy Wells, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First st.

Cameron doesn’t know what to write for an honors English assignment on the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. Luckily, friend Jamie has the solution … watch TV versions of the tales. But when Cameron points the unusual looking remote at the screen, expecting Netflix or Apple TV, instead they find the wackiest assortment of fairy tale themed programming. There’s a “Project Runway” style competition show called “Project Ballgown,” a Frog Prince soap opera called “The Green and the Beautiful,” a game show hosted by Magic Mirror called, “Who’s the Fairest One of All,” and a sit-com starring Rumplestiltskin. The teens also find news stories, a “Law and Order” style show, a movie trailer, and, of course, commercials.

Children in third through eighth grade, are eligible to audition. They will be asked to read from a script. A photograph of the student auditioning is required. A parent or guardian must accompany the student to the audition.

Production dates are Jan. 27, 28 and 29. Angie Liske and Steven Gobel will service as directors, Larry Cast is the business manager and Jeannee Mueller Fossberg is the producer.

For more information, call Liske at 308-940-1365, Gobel at 308-380-1390, Fossberg at 308-379-2015, or the Liederkranz at 308-382-9337.

The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre is named after the late Catherine Fosket, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Fosket was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production. After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund a scholarship established in her name.

This weekend at the Grand …

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This film follows the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids but one neighbor insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, do not like crocodiles, and Lyle tries to prove that he is not as bad as others might first think.

The movie is rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.