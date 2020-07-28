The Grand Generation Center hopes people will gather in the parking lot Thursday to enjoy oven-fried chicken and a “toe-tapping, hand-clapping good time.”
The Jacob Austin Band from Texas will perform in Grand Generation’s north parking area from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We’re doing this because our seniors are so depressed and so emotional. And we need to just kind of lift their spirits up a little bit,” said Angela Skalka, who is center manager and activities director at the senior center.
The concert will run during the time people drive through to pick up their carryout lunches.
People are welcome to bring lawn chairs and enjoy Thursday’s meal, which is a boxed lunch with oven-fried chicken, potato salad, country tomatoes, a biscuit and tropical fruit.
In order to have the boxed lunch, you have to call the Grand Generation Center at 308-385-5308 on Wednesday to reserve a meal.
People also are welcome to enjoy the music for free.
In addition to giving seniors a break, the concert is meant to call attention to the Grand Generation Center.
For one thing, the center needs lots of volunteers, Skalka said. “Every single day, we need volunteers.”
Donations also are needed.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the Grand Generation Center, which is “struggling big-time,” she said.
“We need to keep our doors open and this COVID has really, really brought our numbers down,” Skalka said.
Jacob Austin, who plays mandolin and sings, fronts the band. The group plays traditional country, gospel, oldies and Americana music.
The concert will be available online at local senior living facilities.
“They’re going to party with us,” said Skalka, who’s put a lot of work into planning the concert.
The show will be accompanied by a “huge raffle,” she said.
“I have collected hundreds of donations around Grand Island for prizes,” Skalka said.
She hopes to distribute close to 300 prizes to people at the concert and those watching in senior living facilities. Raffle tickets will be distributed at no charge.
Organizers have opened up the concert “to the community because we’re trying to get Grand Island to know what we’re about,” Skalka said.
A $4 donation is suggested for the meal. The lunch charge is $7 for people younger than 60.
People who pick up their meals Thursday are not required to stay for the concert.
Each week, carryout meals are distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.