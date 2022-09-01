‘Me and My Friends’ opens Friday at Studio 10

“Me and My Friends,” a collective exhibit curated by paper artist Danielle Easdale of Omaha, opens Friday at the Studio 10 Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.

Easdale meticulously hand carves, cuts and manipulates layers of paper with a scalpel blade into intricate portraits and artworks. Australia born, she now resides with her family in Omaha. She says she “fell in love with the contrasts of paper — both incredibly fragile, yet somehow durable, withstanding the tests of time. A juxtaposition which is often reflected in the subjects of her artwork such as endangered species.”

An avid traveler, Easdale says she likes to stop and see the beauty in the small things in life and draws her inspiration from the fine details surrounding her.

In this exhibition, along with her paper art, Easdale has specially curated a selection of artworks from various Nebraskan and Iowan artists of various mediums who have held a special place in her journey to the Midwest art scene. Artists showing in this exhibition include Pamela Athen, acrylic; Rachel Brodeur, cyanotype photography; Rhonda Bruggeman, glass and pottery; Jasmine Bueller, acrylic); Heyn De Kock, wildlife photography; Sandy Hagen, glass; Barbara Egr, watercolor; and Ken Smith, landscape photography.

An opening reception is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. This exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 30.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Ballet Folklorico de Topeka to perform in Red Cloud

RED CLOUD — Ballet Folklorico de Topeka will appear for the first time at the Red Cloud Opera House on Saturday, Sept. 10 to share Mexican culture and tradition through the art of dance.

Activities kick off at 3 p.m. with a free event designed to discover the origins of Mexican folkloric dance, learn the dances step by step, and perform them on the stage! The program will last about 30 to 40 minutes. This event is open to the public and does not require the purchase of tickets.

That will be followed by a 7 p.m. performance titled, “Bailes Regionales,” the ensemble will perform multiple dances from regions all across Mexico. Experience the enchanting twirling skirts of the Jarabe Tapatio, percussive footwork of El Tilingo Lingo, and impressive machete wielding of the Jarabe Nayarita.

Mexico is composed of 31 states, and Ballet Folklorico works to preserve the unique identities of each state through dance. All 31 states have various dances with distinct forms influenced by years of Spanish and French rule and exploitation. European and African influences can also be noted in the instrumentation, musical style, dance steps, and costumes, which vary from state to state and between regions within a state. The local indigenous people also preserved their traditions by mixing their dance styles with these various influences.

Adult tickets for the “Bailes Regionales” performance are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Student tickets are $10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the National Willa Cather Center at 402-746-2653 or 866-731-7304; or check online at www.WillaCather.org

Mormon Trail focus of upcoming program

CENTRAL CITY — “Researching the Mormon Trail in Nance, Merrick and Hamilton counties,” will be the focus of an upcoming program hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum.

Bill Bolte will present the program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave. in Central City.

Bolte has spent many hours in this work and tells of his experiences in following and mapping the trail. He recently presented the same program for a Mormon symposium in Omaha.

There is no charge for the program.

For more information contact Megan Sharp at 308-624-3367, or Bolte at 308-390-3038.

Hastings Symphony Orchestra opens MAC season

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council kicks off its 2022-23 season with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra presenting “Greatest Hits” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The program, “a light-hearted show featuring familiar music,” will take place in the Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

The Hastings Symphony Orchestra is entering its 97th season titled “A Time for Everything,” under the direction of Byron Jensen. The symphony was begun in 1925 under the direction of Frank Noyes with 25 members, performing their first concert in May 1926. Today the orchestra includes around 50 members from the Hastings area and presents a five-concert season in Hastings.

Jensen was appointed as the conductor and artistic director in 2004. He is also a faculty member of Hastings College, recently being named Distinguished Professor in Music. His responsibilities with HSO include developing programs, selecting guest soloists and music, fielding and rehearsing the orchestra, assisting with procuring grants, developing a vision for the HSO, and promoting the organization.

Merrick Arts Council season memberships will be available at the door; single tickets for this show will also be available. Season memberships are $50 for a single and $125 for a family. Tickets for just the symphony concert are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Both can be purchased online at https://our.show/mac or by contacting MAC at macatthepac@gmail.com

For more information call the Central City Chamber of Commerce office at 308-946-3897.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. The spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse, bringing in monstrous villains that could destroy the world.

This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.