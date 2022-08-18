Merrick Arts Council announces 2022-23 season

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council has announced its 2022-23 season which features shows for the whole family.

Kicking off the season will be the Hastings Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 (note time change due to a conflict of times with Husker football).

Also coming this season are the Concordia University Handbell Choir on Oct. 23, which will also feature handbell choirs from local churches Fairview Methodist and Presbyterian; Nebraska Brass Christmas on Nov. 27; and magician Michael DeSchalit on Feb. 19;

The season will wrap up on April 2 with Dr. Steven Wees of Omaha speaking about his mother’s experience as a Holocaust survivor.

All performances will be in the Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

“Ten years ago a group of people got together and started brainstorming about forming the arts council after the Central City Performing Arts Center dream became a reality,” says Suzanne Philippi, MAC president. “We began with a musical revue featuring some local talent to show the community what we could possibly bring to the Central City area. The following fall, with financial help from Merrick Foundation, we began our first season with four shows.”

Season memberships can be purchased by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com. Cost for membership is $50 for a single membership and $125 for a family membership. If purchased before Aug. 26, take advantage of early bird rates of $40 and $110 respectively. Business memberships are $50 and $100.

Individual show tickets are always available for those without a membership for $15 for adults and $8 for students. To order tickets online go to: https://our.show/mac

For more information, call 308-940-0274.

Tickets on sale for three Merryman performances

KEARNEY — Tickets are now on sale for three upcoming performances at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

Michael Martin Murphey is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Murphey’s musical journey has taken many unpredictable paths over the past 50 years. Topping the pop, country, western and bluegrass charts, Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina in the Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac,” “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.

This performance is presented by the Kearney Cosmos and general admission tickets are $35.

Next up is the Rush Tribute Project at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Covering all 40-plus years of Rush’s career, with songs “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Freewill” and more, the Rush Tribute Project recreates the sound and energy that made Rush one of the top-selling rock bands of all time.

Tickets range from $28 to $39.

Come early and grab a bite from the food trucks who will be at the Merryman starting at 5:30 p.m.

“An Evening with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives,” is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, and living, breathing country-music history. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent more than four decades celebrating American roots music. From his teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s, followed by his years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s, and finally as a chart-topping solo artist in the ’90s.

Tickets range from $39 to $50.

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 308-698-8297 or check online at https://merrymancenter.org/tickets/

City Singer auditions set for Aug. 28, 30

The Grand Island City Singers will host auditions for their upcoming season on Aug. 28 and 30.

Auditions will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.

All voices are welcome and singers from surrounding communities are invited to audition. Rehearsals begin in early September and continue on Tuesday evenings through November. The group’s annual Christmas concert is scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4. Additional rehearsals may be scheduled prior to the concert.

Micah Hesterman will direct the singers; Mark Landis will serve as accompanist.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

This film is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.