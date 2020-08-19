Merrick Arts Council announces season lineup

Merrick Arts Council is planning “for the show to go on” with a new season beginning Sept. 20 in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre, but with some precautionary measures.
“We obviously want people to feel safe when attending our shows,” said MAC President, Suzanne Philippi. “And we also are hoping people are ready to come back to enjoy some of the simple pleasures of life: entertainment in a small town, Central City.”
Some of the COVID-19 precautions will include: Masks strongly encouraged (and will be mandatory if the Central City Public Schools goes to that requirement); seating will be limited to allow more space between patrons; observe six foot social distancing; audience will be dismissed after the show to stagger the number of people in the hallways; and hand sanitizer will be available.
“Typically, our numbers in attendance are relatively small compared to the seating capacity of the facility, so we do not anticipate crowding in the theater,” Philippi said. “For some of the programs that we anticipate drawing larger crowds, we plan to limit the sale of tickets to outsiders who are not MAC members. To guarantee a seat to all five shows, consider purchasing a season pass.”
This year’s season features two programs that had to be postponed from last year: “REZA, The Edge of Illusion” on Sept. 20; and on April 25 and 26, percussionist Michael Fitzsimmons will do a program and school assemblies.
The schedule also includes Joseph T Hall as Elvis and Paul Eve as Johnny Cash on Nov. 8; Mary Carrick with a “Holly Jolly Christmas Cabaret” on Dec. 6; and comedian Juli Burney on Feb. 21.
Season memberships are now on sale with early bird pricing through Aug. 30. Single memberships are $50 and family memberships are $125, but if purchased by Aug. 30, those prices will be $40 and $115 respectively.
Season members from last year should have received a mailing about renewing their memberships with an additional deal because of the two canceled/postponed shows. Season members from last year who choose not to renew can attend the two postponed shows on last year’s card.
Memberships can be mailed in to MAC, P.O. Box 172, Central City, NE 68826. Please indicate what type of membership you are purchasing and mailing and email address.
Questions can be directed to 308-940-0274 or by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com.
MAC is appreciative of the financial support of Merrick Foundation, Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment of Arts and Humanities.