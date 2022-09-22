Merryman season tickets now on sale

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney has announced the four performances that are part of its 2022-23 season and season tickets are now on sale.

The lineup includes the Texas Tenors, “Sail On! A Tribute to the Beach Boys,” “One Night In Memphis” and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone!

Season members at the Merryman have guaranteed seats to all season shows at a discounted price, as well as opportunities to purchase discounted, early sale tickets to special concerts and family programming.

Season ticket packages are $124, $142 and $164. Those interested in joining the Merryman as new season members, may reserve their tickets online or calling the box office at 308-698-8297.

The season schedule includes:

The Texas Tenors, 2 and7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Texas Tenors return to the Merryman to kick off the upcoming season! The Texas Tenors perform it all from American classics, Opera, Classical, Broadway and everything in between. With their incredible vocals, humor, and cowboy charm, they will be sure to deliver an unforgettable performance (Note: Season tickets are for the 7 p.m. performance; call the box office to switch to the matinée.)

“Sail On! A Tribute to the Beach Boys,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Sail On plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail, with classic hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “Barbara Ann,” “California Girls,” and of course, “Sail On, Sailor”

“One Night In Memphis, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. “One Night in Memphis” is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950’s rock and roll. Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on!

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone! 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Universally regarded as one of rock and roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none! Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music, all gems that, through his voice, defined a generation with hit songs “I’m Henry the VII, I am” “I can Take or Leave Your Loving,” “Just a Little Bit Better” and more!

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney. For more information, check the website at merrymancenter.org

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Mack & Rita” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre located in downtown Grand Island at 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released — literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: “Aunt Rita” (Oscar winner Diane Keaton). Freed from the constraints of other people’s expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack’s adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan). A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself at any age..

This film is rated PG-13 for some drug use, sexual references and language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Update

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” to be presented by the Hastings Community Theatre starting Sept. 30, has been canceled.

For more information, check online at www.hctheatre.org