Minden Opera House kicks off new season

MINDEN — The Minden Opera House kicks off its 2022-23 season with a special performance of jazz music, paired with an artists’ reception on Sept. 24.

Sondra L. Johnson and Joseph McHale are a mother-and-son duo displaying their works through October in the Opera House Gallery.

For Jonson, a career in art is the fulfilment of a childhood dream. After graduating with a bachelor of art degree in studio art from Bryn Mawr College, she enrolled at the Frudakis Academy of Fine Art in Philadelphia and spent the next two years learning classical figurative and portrait sculpture from famed American sculptor EvAngelos Frudakis. Most of her more than 100 sculpture installations now displayed in more than 25 states and Canada have been created since moving to Nebraska.

McHale is a visual artist based out of Kearney. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Fine Arts and Humanities in 2013 with a bachelor of arts in studio art. He has also taken classes at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, studied at Creighton University and has found inspiration and education from his experiences in New York, Philadelphia, New Mexico and Paris. McHale’s work is presented in abstract compositions that are meant to intrigue the imagination and intellect into contemplation of the simple, the complex, the light, the dark and the divine.

A reception for the artists is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; light refreshments will be served and there is no admission charge.

Following the reception, the Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet will bring music to life in concert style beginning at 7 p.m. Songs made popular by artists such as Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Lena Horne, Etta James and more recent artists are in the repertoire. Moten is a recipient of the Nebraska Musicians Hall of Fame award and also the Omaha Black Musicians Hall of Fame Award. Her versatility is well known from musical theater to jazz and pop.

Tickets are $18.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St.; at 308-832-0588.

‘Glorious!’ opens new season for Hastings Community Theatre

HASTINGS — Hastings Community Theatre begins its 63rd season with “Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” set to open Friday, Sept. 30.

Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York socialite and heiress, is a larger-than-life performer with commitment and drive but lacks one thing — talent. Not one to be dissuaded by such trifles, and encouraged by her equally eccentric friends, she sets her sights on a nail-biting performance at none other than Carnegie Hall.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9. The theater, 515 S. Fourth St,. is located inside the Good Samaritan Village.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Tickets are available online at www.hctheatre.org. Tickets will also be available at the door on performance nights until sold out.

Crane River Theater opens new show

KEARNEY — Awarded both the Tony and the Olivier awards for Best Play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” examines what it truly means to love, and the sacrifices it often takes to do so.

Presented by Crane River Theater, the play is set to open Sept. 22 at the World Theatre in Kearney. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the World, 2138 Central Ave.

“Fifteen-year-old Christopher is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. See the world through Christopher’s eyes as he embarks on an extraordinary journey where he challenges assumed truths and discovers lifechanging secrets.”

The play is based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; purchase online at CraneRiverTheater.org.

For more information, call 308-627-5796.

‘Color of Music — Rhythm of Art’ on display in Aurora

AURORA — “Color of Music — Rhythm of Art” is on display through Sept. 30 at the Plainsman Museum in Aurora.

This Impact Nebraska Artists exhibition features vibrant artwork inspired by music and musicians.

The exhibition will be displayed in the museum’s Main Building rotunda, and admission will be included in standard admission fees.

The Plainsman, 210 16th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for students 5-17.

For more information, call 402-694-6531 or check online at plainsmanmuseum.org

Tickets on sale for the Texas Tenors at the Merryman

KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors are returning to the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney to kick off the upcoming season with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The Texas Tenors perform it all from American classics, opera, classical, Broadway and everything in between. With their incredible vocals, humor, and cowboy charm, they will be sure to deliver an unforgettable performance!

Tickets range from $39 to $50.

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 308-698-8297 or check online at https://merrymancenter.org/tickets/

Community choir seeks new members

WOOD RIVER — After time off for COVID, the Wood River Community Choir will start its 19th year with performances planned for both Christmas and Easter.

Under the direction of Vincent Boudreau, the choir is “non-audition” and all are welcome. The goal is to have a nucleus of 10-15 singers from the Wood River area in each singing range, soprano, alto, tenor and bass. In the past the choir has had singers from other communities including Cairo, Campbell, Dannebrog, Farwell, Grand Island, Gibbon, Hastings, Kenesaw, Ravenna and Shelton. Practices are scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays in Marian Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The first organizational meeting and practice is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Christmas cantata, “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” arranged by Tom Fettke, is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Mary’s.

For more information, call Boudreau at 308-583-2961.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Bullet Train” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe-all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives-on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan.

This film is rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.