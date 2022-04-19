Nebraska author to present program at Central Community College

Nebraska author Jonis Agee will present a program, “Bones of Paradise: A Novel Examined,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in Room 525 at Central Community College-Grand Island.

Her novel, “Bones of Paradise,” is the 2022 One Book, One Nebraska selection. The multigenerational saga is set in the Nebraska Sandhills in the years following the Wounded Knee massacre. It weaves vengeance, race, guilt and betrayal into its pages and features characters shaped by violence, love and a desperate loyalty to the land.

During her program she will discuss how she came to write this story in this setting and share her approaches to research and character development.

Agee is the Adele Hall Professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she specializes in fiction, creative fiction and modern and contemporary American literature. She was born in Omaha and grew up in Nebraska and Missouri, graduating from Central High School in Omaha. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree and doctorate from the State University of New York-Binghamton University.

About 300 programs are available through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The Grand Island program is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the CCC library. There is no admission fee.

For more information, contact Dixie Codner, resource center supervisor at CCC-Grand Island at 308-398-7396 or dcodner@cccneb.edu.