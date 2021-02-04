‘Nebraska Stories’ features chapel’s ‘stunning stained glass’

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” continues on NET in February with a story about stained glass windows at the Strategic Air Command Memorial Chapel at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.

Other episodes feature stories about music, theater, biking and Black history.

Episodes in February include:

Thursday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 p.m.: “Experimental Music,” an Omaha composer demonstrates the art of music experimentation; “Tracks to Trails,” biking enthusiasts ride the scenic Cowboy Trail; “The Dundee Theater,” classic cinema has a renewed urban community design; “The DeWitty Settlement,” the longest lasting, most successful Black settlement in Nebraska; and “Nebraska, by William Meehan,” a poem written by a young Black settler in 1916.

Thursday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.: “Forgotten World,” photographs of Black families in the 1900s are lost and found; “Edwina Justus,”- Union Pacific’s first female African American train engineer; “Bob Gibson’s Legacy,” a sculpture honors the Omaha native and famed Cardinals pitcher; and “Nebraska’s Tuskegee Heroes,” recalling racism on the ground and freedom in the sky.