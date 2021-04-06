NET Notes: Nebraska Stories’ features equestrian who suffered traumatic brain injury

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” continues in April on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations. The April 15 episode features a story about a horseback ride at Mount Michael Abbey in Elkhorn that nearly ended in tragedy when Ginger Theisen’s horse stumbled and fell on her. The accident plunged the equestrian into a coma, sending her on a miraculous journey of recovery from a traumatic brain injury.
“Nebraska Stories” episodes air at 8 p.m. Thursdays on NET (except April 22).
The second of two episodes airing at 8:30 p.m. April 29 is the season finale of the series. Focusing on the pandemic, “Nebraska Stories: When the World Changed” features two Wahoo natives who fought virus boredom by visiting all of Nebraska’s 531 towns, a story on the parallels between the 1918 flu and coronavirus pandemics and essays that reveal how pandemics transform us.
The schedule includes:
Thursday, April 8, 8 p.m.: “Taylor Villagers,” meet the artful characters of the village of Taylor; “A Day in Fontenelle Forest,” visit Omaha’s popular nature center; “Trail Ride,” enjoy the scenic Wildcat Hills by horseback; “Statue on the Hill,” Chief Standing Bear once again looks over the homeland of his people; “Toadstool,” visit one of America’s top 10 places to hike; and “High Noon in Winnetoon,” a recreation of old Winnetoon takes visitors back in time.
Thursday, April 15, 8 p.m.: “Ginger’s Labyrinth,” an equestrian’s miraculous recovery from traumatic brain injury; “Capitol Fountains,” the installation of courtyard fountains completes the State Capitol; “Les Vilda,” meet a Wilber man who’s been running for president since 2007; “Newton’s Apple Tree,” a tree in Lincoln with ties to Sir Issac Newton’s theory of gravity; and “Cemetery Walkway,” A historic walkway bridges the town of Nelson to its cemetery.
Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m.: “The Grand Dame of Raptor Rehab,” helping raptors and releasing them back into the wild; “Return of the Pawnees,” through a gift of land, the Pawnee return to their ancestral home; and “Where Time Slows Down,” Little Alston reveals his vision of author Willa Cather.
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its stories about history, hidden places and interesting people, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, nature, food, science, history and the people who make Nebraska special. It is funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission, Nebraska 811 and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation.
Join NET’s ‘Sesame Street in Communities’ event for virtual family fun
Families come in all shapes and sizes. Each one is unique and experiences its own success and challenges.
NET invites families to be part of a free virtual evening of fun to learn about resources and activities from the PBS KIDS series “Sesame Street” that encourage reading, writing and resilience, preparing children to meet challenges in their lives.
The “Sesame Street in Communities Virtual Family Celebration” is from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. For more information and to participate, visit netNebraska.org/SSIC.
“Sesame Street in Communities Virtual Family Celebration” is presented in partnership with Nebraska Extension’s “The Learning Child” program. “The Learning Child” supports adults who play a role in young children’s lives, providing information and resources about early child development.
During the virtual event, families will enjoy child-friendly activities and hear from experts who share how reading can help teach kids resilience skills. A surprise visit by Elmo from the PBS KIDS “Sesame Street” television series will also be part of the event.
“Sesame Street in Communities” builds on Sesame Workshop’s 50-year commitment to addressing kids’ developmental, physical and emotional needs. Its time-tested research model and thorough testing with families and providers ensure that these resources have a measurable impact on the lives of parents and children.
Hundreds of free video, print, and digital activities are available from “Sesame Street in Communities.”
NET documentary explores Ernie Chambers’ life and legislative career
LINCOLN — Ernie Chambers has been challenging, inspiring and sometimes outraging Nebraskans for more than a half-century. In a new local documentary airing on NET, legislative reporter Fred Knapp sits down with the former state senator for a one-on-one interview looking back at his life and career. “Ernie Chambers: Through the Years” premieres at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, on NET.
First elected to the Legislature in 1970 by his North Omaha constituents, and forced out for the second time this year by term limits, Chambers is the longest serving legislator in Nebraska history.
“Ernie Chambers: Through the Years” follows him from his years growing up in Omaha to his time at Creighton University and in the military. Chambers discusses incidents of racism, as well as his involvement with the community and his legislative career.
The wide-ranging studio interview with Knapp covers topics such as Chambers’ efforts to secure more Black representation, his quest to abolish the death penalty, groundbreaking initiatives to pay college athletes and plans to divest from South Africa.
As Knapp talks with him, Chambers reflects on his goals and tactics with intensity, humor and an occasional burst of song.
“Ernie Chambers: Through the Years” repeats at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25; 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 27; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, on NET.