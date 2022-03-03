On Display; ‘First Friday’ event features ‘Coming Home’

“Coming Home,” featuring artworks from Jackie Proctor and Chris Hochstetler, will open Friday at the Studio K Art Gallery in Railside.

An opening reception is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m.; the artists will be in attendance and light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will remain on display through March 31.

Gallery hours at Studio K, 112 W. Third St., are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Hastings gallery features works by Beth Gardner

HASTINGS — Acrylics — with the occasional watercolor — by Beth Gardner will be on display at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue through March 31.

An opening reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., in Hastings.

Gardner is a self-taught Nebraska artist. “Art is a very personal experience,” she says. “It’s not necessarily the artist’s experience, but their own.”

She says her inspiration frequently comes from color. “Sometimes it’s a white, beige or black day and sometimes it’s a color-filled day. That’s the exciting process of abstract art. You just never know what the end product will be.”

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

For more information, contact Kay Gimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org

Hastings College All-Student Art Show open through March 11

HASTINGS — An annual tradition at the Department of Visual Arts, the Hastings College All-Student Art Show is open now through Friday, March 11 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St.

All students on campus were invited to submit work in a variety of media for the juried annual student show. For this year’s exhibition, 29 students submitted 80 artworks. Of these, the judge picked 16 pieces from 10 individuals to include in the exhibition.

David Andree, associate professor of art at the University of Arkansas who was a recent visiting artist at Hastings College, judged the entries. Andree named three award recipients, who will be recognized at the reception. The reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9,, and is open to the public.

Student works selected for the show include:

Samantha Myers of Cozad – “Dysphoria,” ceramic and mixed media

“Dysphoria,” ceramic and mixed media Josie Polacek of Omaha – “Mayhem,” watercolor and scrapbook materials

“Mayhem,” watercolor and scrapbook materials Joseph Campbell of Columbus – “Uncontrolled,” wood

“Uncontrolled,” wood Avery McKennan of Fort Calhoun – “Monstera and Skull,” oil on canvas; and “Incandescent Bone,” oil on canvas

“Monstera and Skull,” oil on canvas; and “Incandescent Bone,” oil on canvas Brooke Jorgenson of Orleans – “Organic Pot,” stoneware

“Organic Pot,” stoneware Stephanie Mlynarik of Fort Calhoun – “Feathery Bubbles,” woodcut print

“Feathery Bubbles,” woodcut print Cassidy Coalson of Mitchell – “Rooted,” oil on canvas

“Rooted,” oil on canvas Avery Muff of Hastings – “Hole in the Earth,” paper and hot glass; and “Reclining White,” blown glass

“Hole in the Earth,” paper and hot glass; and “Reclining White,” blown glass Christian Hessler of Hastings – “Switch Axis,” glass

of Hastings – “Switch Axis,” glass Sydnie Waldron of Alliance – “Let Us Gather and Give Thanks,” wood, fiber, dried flowers, pearl; “She’s a Leggy Gal,” fabric and polyfill; “Ms. Thang,” fabric and polyfill; “Sit a Moment and Listen,” fabric and polyfill

“Let Us Gather and Give Thanks,” wood, fiber, dried flowers, pearl; “She’s a Leggy Gal,” fabric and polyfill; “Ms. Thang,” fabric and polyfill; “Sit a Moment and Listen,” fabric and polyfill Alexis Linnebach of Olathe, Kan. – “Derecho,” polyfill, sound activated lights, speaker, fishing line, rhinestones

The exhibition is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.