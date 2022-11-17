On Display: Hastings College gallery features selections from its permanent collection

HASTINGS — Sixteen items from the 435 artworks held in the Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art are on display in the east gallery of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center now through Dec. 12.

Shabnam Jannesari, Hastings College assistant professor of art, selected the pieces for this exhibition. Jannesari chose to include pieces that display the diversity of the collection, including works by some of the most famous artists in the collection, works by present and former Hastings College faculty members and works by visiting artists.

Artists featured in the exhibition include Kim Po, Joel Feldman, Victor Vasarely, Bill Fick, Karen Kunc, Turner McGehee, Joel Moss, Dick Brink, Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Stephanie Smith, Kelly Manning, Jack Beal and K. Kuchar.

The Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art is a diverse collection of artwork including Meso-American ceramic figurines, African tribal sculptures, works gathered from past student thesis shows and works donated by visiting artists. These were acquired through purchase by the art department, donation by graduating students and even pieces found in surprising places throughout campus, including closets, attics and vacant offices.

The Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art was established in 1978, initially through the sponsorship of the Woods Charitable Trust. The late Norman Geske, director of the Sheldon Gallery (now the Sheldon Museum) in Lincoln, was the first director of acquisitions. His leadership steered the collection toward modern masters, particularly pop artists.

The gallery, 700 E. 12th St., in Hastings, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission charge.