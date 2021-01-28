On Display: Museum of Nebraska Art presents ‘Susan Knight: Core Sampling Magic’

KEARNEY — Inspired by water’s physical and metaphysical powers to unite, circulate and sustain, Omaha-based artist Susan Knight visually translates water issues into two and three dimensions.

Knight worked for years as a figurative painter using photographs for reference to capture realistic detail in her work. In 2002 she participated in an exhibition about rivers.

“I had no interest in painting a landscape,” she said, “but I knew I could cut a map of the river I grew up on.” Inspired by a display of architectural origami she had seen Knight was impressed with what could be done by simply cutting paper.

Knight’s site-specific installation, “Core Sampling Magic,” is currently on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Comprised of 80 components, the exhibit will remain on display through May 2.

Developed over the last four years, Knight uses a laborious hand-cutting technique to create individual elements painting them in red, yellow, gray and green, colors used by hydro geologists to color code soil samples of clay, gravel, sand and silt. Using this concept, Knight has learned several things about herself and her method of working.

