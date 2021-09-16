On display: New show opens at Museum of Nebraska Art

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska presents the “Selections from the 2021 Nebraska Artist Biennial,” now on display at the museum through Oct. 17.
This exhibition features a selection of works from the 2021 Nebraska Artist Biennial organized by Gallery 1516 in Omaha. The Biennial was blind juried by five judges who selected work by artists with connections to Nebraska. For the first time, this year’s Biennial was open to students and includes the categories of ceramics, drawing, multimedia, paining, photography, printmaking and sculpture.
Each category includes a “Best of” title, with one work winning overall “Best in show.” Additional awards for Artists’ Choice and Viewers’ Choice were given. In total, 10 works received awards — all of which are featured in this exhibition.
In addition to these award winners, work was selected by the Museum of Nebraska Art for this exhibition to demonstrate the wide range of subjects, styles and media explored by contemporary artists. The works feature landscapes and the natural world, urban settings, figure, animals, geometric shapes, abstraction, or a combination of these elements.
Together, these works create a compelling survey of art being made today and offer a glimpse into the inspiration and diverse perspectives of the artists represented in this exhibition.
A reception for the artists is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the museum’s outdoor sculpture garden (weather permitting). Masks are required in the museum.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call 308-865-8559.