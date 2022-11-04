On display: Studio 10 features Doniphan artist

Ann Martin, a painter from Doniphan, is the featured artist for the November exhibit at the Studio 10 Art Gallery in Railside.

Martin said she believes “Mother Nature is the greatest artist of all and her talent in most evident in skies and scenery found in the Central Nebraska area.” And Martin takes that seriously, with most of her paintings “based on (my) deep love of the endless horizons, amazing clouds and beautiful terrain around Doniphan.”

Martin’s work is a realistic style, inserting or changing elements in a way that honors the uniqueness of Central Nebraska. Oils are her preferred medium because they allow for the subtle blending of colors and textures, and much of her work is on larger canvases to capture the vastness of the Nebraska sky.

In addition to landscapes, she enjoys painting people, animals, and flowers, and have included samples of these in her show.

Martin graduated from Hastings College in 1978 and retired in late 2018 from Idea Bank, an advertising and marketing firm located in Hastings she cofounded in 1982. She is currently president of the Hastings College Board of Trustees and serves on other not-for-profit boards.

A reception to honor the artist is planned for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Studio 10, 112 W. Third St.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information call 308-381-4001.

Gift Gallery opens Saturday at GOLA

HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings will feature a GIFT GALLERY through the holiday season, focusing on original works of art that can be purchased for less and $100.

In addition to gallery members Kay Grimminger, Kenneth Bassett, Susanne Osberg and Marilyn Reynolds and consignor Sally Jurgensmier, area rtists with works included in the gallery are: Lillian Larson of Clay Center; Jeff Montag, Beth Gardner and Ginger Wilson of Kearney; Gwen Lewis and Christie Lewis of Red Cloud; Cindy Uden, Barbara Kluver, Chris Goedert, Mary Marie Dixson Jeremy Daniels, Kris Allphin and Rick Houchen of Hastings; Dave Lovekin of Blue Hill; Kim Grothem of Juniata; Alex Shaw of Holstein; and Dorothy Uhrmacher of Grand Island.

Items available in the Gift Gallery include handmade baskets, ceramics, candles, metal sculptures, ornaments, and paintings of different mediums, and rendered in many styles.

A reception to meet the artists and preview the items for sale is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Grand Island Public Library exhibit features photos from Nia Karmann

The Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove will showcase local photographer Nia Karmann through Thursday, Dec. 1.

“Having the opportunity to share my view of life and the amazing beauty and wonder God has given me is my passion,” Karmann said. “Views from a wheelchair are always unique and many times what I see in a crowd is obstructed by the surrounding people. But, when the crowd clears, I use my upbeat, creative attitude to capture the beautiful world around us. My unique perspective of unusual angles, shapes, and scenes visible only from my wheelchair helps make my photography individual.”

The library will offer a chance to meet the artist and view her photographs during a reception set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Form more information, call 308-385-5333 or check online at gilibrary.org/ .

Art Gala planned in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Artists Guild will host its inaugural Art Gala this weekend at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St

Twenty local artists and artisans will have their work for sale for holiday gift-giving, or for homes and offices.

For more information, check out the Kearney Artists Guild page on Facebook.