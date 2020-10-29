Performance to pay tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Arts Council will host a show featuring Joseph T. Hall and Paul Eve as the infamous Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.

While Hall has performed in Central City before, this will be a first appearance for Paul Eve. The duo will be performing the memorable and iconic songs of both singers.

Hall was born in 1984 and has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006. He starred on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2008 and placed as one of the top 10 finalists. He has performed all over the world, from Las Vegas to Wales. He worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Legends in Concert, and has officially been recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world.

Eve was born in Kentucky and has been entertaining for 25 years. Being the son of a preacher, he was exposed to music from a young age. He started portraying Johnny Cash and other entertainers at the ripe old age of 9. He has performed his show across the country from California to the hills of Tennessee. Audiences are astonished by the uncanny resemblance to Cash and even more impressed with his vocals. He also performed with Legends in Concert in Branson, Mo.