Photographs join watercolors and wood pieces at Studio K Art Gallery

Watercolors and photographs created by Norma and Jack Stevens of McCook and wood pieces from Matt Watt of Grand Island will be featured in the May exhibit at the Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island.

An opening reception is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Light refreshments will be served.

Norma Stevens says she enjoys “the unexpected qualities and serendipitous moments that can be created with watercolor” and is fascinated with “its brilliance, its clarity and its transparency.”

A graduate of McCook Community College and Kearney State College, she spent 25 years as a public school teacher. She is a member of many art groups, including the Kentucky Watercolor Society and IMPACT Nebraska Artists, the National Watercolor Society and Golden Plains Artists of McCook.

Her work has been displayed at Lauritzen Botanical Gardens in Omaha; the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion and Stuhr Museum. It has been published in Nebraska Life magazine and Southwest Art.

Jack Stevens picked up his camera at age 11 and is still shooting photographs more than 75 years later. He uses a 35-millimeter Nikon and medium-format Bronica film cameras, and captures his images on slide film.