Photographs join watercolors and wood pieces at Studio K Art Gallery

Watercolors and photographs created by Norma and Jack Stevens of McCook and wood pieces from Matt Watt of Grand Island will be featured in the May exhibit at the Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island.
An opening reception is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Light refreshments will be served.
Norma Stevens says she enjoys “the unexpected qualities and serendipitous moments that can be created with watercolor” and is fascinated with “its brilliance, its clarity and its transparency.”
A graduate of McCook Community College and Kearney State College, she spent 25 years as a public school teacher. She is a member of many art groups, including the Kentucky Watercolor Society and IMPACT Nebraska Artists, the National Watercolor Society and Golden Plains Artists of McCook.
Her work has been displayed at Lauritzen Botanical Gardens in Omaha; the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion and Stuhr Museum. It has been published in Nebraska Life magazine and Southwest Art.
Jack Stevens picked up his camera at age 11 and is still shooting photographs more than 75 years later. He uses a 35-millimeter Nikon and medium-format Bronica film cameras, and captures his images on slide film.
He is, as he says, “a self-proclaimed non-selfie photographer.” His favorite subject matter includes the Great Plains, seascapes and sailboats, and location shots in Europe, the South Seas and the Caribbean.
“I feel nature offers so much interest and beauty, and that is where my passions rest,” he said.
He is a member of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs — winning several “Certificate of Excellence” awards — and Golden Plains Artists.
His work has been displayed at the Museum of the High Plains and the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery in McCook, and the Lauritzen Botanical Gardens in Omaha.
Watt is a retired carpenter/cabinet maker who worked for Alfred Peterson construction in Fremont. Watt says he “was always interested in woodworking and working with Alfred was a great opportunity.”
He brings his 25 years of experience to his love of working with wood. His distinct taste for form, texture and color resonates in his one-of-a-kind pieces. Walnut, silver maple, china berry, purple heart, yellow heart, padauk and other exotic and domestic woods are some of the materials he combines into creative pieces.
The exhibit will remain on display through May 29. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, contact the gallery at 308-381-4001.