KEARNEY — It’s all gravy, baby.

American rapper, song writer and social media sensation Yung Gravy is coming to Kearney.

One of the most in-demand acts for colleges across the country, Yung Gravy is headlining this spring’s concert at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Yung Gravy is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 plus fees. Tickets, which include general admission and reserve seating, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at www.unk.edu/gravy or by calling 308.865.1563.

The concert is organized and sponsored by UNK’s Loper Programming and Activities Council.

Yung Gravy’s musical style is a blend of hip-hop, funk and modern trap with themes inspired by the soul and oldies movements of the 1950s through 1980s, giving him a unique sound in the rap community. For example, his platinum breakout hit “Mr. Clean” samples the popular 1954 song “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes. His first Billboard Hot 100 single “Betty (Get Money)” samples Rick Astley’s 1988 smash “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Yung Gravy’s accolades include two platinum and five gold singles, and he recently performed sold out tours in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

His 2019 debut album Sensational crashed the Top 5 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart and featured the singles “Whip a Tesla” and “1 Thot 2Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.”

Yung Gravy’s latest album Marvelous was released in October 2022 and features the singles “C’est La Vie” and “Dancing in the Rain” along with “Betty.” He is also known for his successful hits “Oops!” and “Welcome to Chilis.”

Los Angeles rapper and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native Chevy Woods will open for Yung Gravy. Woods is Wiz Khalifa’s hype man and has performed and collaborated with Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, ASAP MOB, Pro Era and other well-known artists. He released his debut album Since Birth in 2020.

Play features Cather characters

KEARNEY — “Henrietta Solway,” an original play inspired by Nebraska author Willa Cather, is set to take the stage for two performances at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

Show times for these free performances are 9:45 a.m. 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St.

Inspired by Cather’s most ambitious and vibrant characters and stories from across her career, this national touring performance features just three actors portraying more than 60 different characters and was commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.

Opening remarks will be presented by Cather scholars Charles Peek, and Steve Shively.

This performances are FREE, no ticket required for admission! For more information, call the box office at (308) 698-8297.

Performance added to Celebrate Wood River concert series

WOOD RIVER — A spring piano concert has been added to the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council’s concert series.

Wood River High School junior Joshya Luehr is set to perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the high school Performing Arts Theater.

Luehr started lessons in the fourth grade with teacher Angeline Klein and continued until the seventh grade. For the past several years, his sister, Madeline (Luehr) Smith, has been assisting him on an informal, consultant basis for practice and for suggestions for district music contest.

He will be performing a variety of musical selections from popular movie scores to classical selections. There is no admission charge.

Exhibit focusing on the art of quilt-making continues at Red Cloud Opera House

RED CLOUD — “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” an exhibition focused on the art of quilt-making, presents 17 works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher, Nancy Crow, “Material Pulses” contributes to the dialogue of contemporary textile arts.

“‘Material Pulses’ is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts,” Crow said.

The exhibition opened in December in the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery and will run through Saturday, March 11.

The exhibition features quilts, mixed media and installation work. Quilts of up to 101 inches high will be featured, for dramatic scale of an art form that is often relegated to its functional qualities. The artists investigate color, pattern and size through traditional and experimental quilt-making applications. The curator balances a focus on shapes with oversized works, exploring excellence in machine quilting and surface design.

The art gallery at 413 N. Webster St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Firday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission charge.

For more information, check online at www.WillaCather.org/

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is showing a second weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showt imes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

This film is rated PG-13 for violence/action, and language.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.