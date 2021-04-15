Rock Steady Boxing to help people with Parkinson’s disease

Grand Island Balance and Mobility Center and the Grand Island YMCA have teamed up to provide an exercise program intended to help those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Rock Steady Boxing is a noncontact boxing class based on training used by professional boxers designed for those with Parkinson’s disease. The program involves exercises such as speed bag work, stretching, balancing, push-ups and noncontact boxing, led by Cindy Paustian, a certified Rock Steady trainer.

Rock Steady Boxing serves men and women of all ages and ability. levels.

Each participant is evaluated at the Balance and Mobility Center. This evaluation includes an assessment of current health conditions to be sure it is safe for the participant to exercise, special requirements they may have, past medical history, fall risk, etc. They also determine the correct size of wraps and gloves for class use, which are also provided to the participants. After initial assessment, the only cost to participants is the YMCA membership and any potential replacement equipment because of wear and tear.

Rock Steady Boxing participants report that the class has enabled them to return to bowling league, increased attendance at grandchildren’s activities and games, lessened the need to use a cane, and reduced the tendency toward depressive behaviors.