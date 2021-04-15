Runza fundraiser nets $40,000 for food programs

LINCOLN — Runza restaurants Tuesday conducted the fourth annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser.

The $40,139.09 raised from all locations will benefit hunger- and food insecurity-related efforts in each Runza community. In Grand Island, the money will benefit the Grand Island Public Schools’ Food for Thought program.

In Runza territory, 1 in 6 children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

Runza restaurants operates and franchises 87 restaurants in Nebraska (82), Colorado (Longmont and Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda and Council Bluffs) and Kansas (Lawrence).