Spring into quilts this weekend at Stuhr Museum

Join Elizabeth Kuta and Sarah Dack of the Railroad Town Sewing guild as they show off quilts that have been made for various locations in Railroad Town over the past 20 years, as well as present quilting demonstrations.
Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town.
This event will offer a limited number of hands-on project kits available between 10 a.m. and noon or 1 to 4 p.m., and offer a general discussion on quilting. Also available will be kids quilt coloring pages and a drawing for a quilt-related book.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children and free for Stuhr Museum members.
The museum is now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information call 308-385-5316.
UNK student films featured Sunday at The World Theatre
KEARNEY — “When The World Closed” and other short films produced by University of Nebraska at Kearney students will be screened at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave., in Kearney.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; admission is free; however, attendees may choose to donate to the theater, a nonprofit, volunteer-run movie house. Attendees are required to wear face masks, and seating is socially distanced.
Produced by UNK junior Ryan Range, a multimedia major and film studies minor, “When The World Closed” focuses on the historic World Theatre and the community effort that helped the local landmark navigate a difficult year during the COVID-19 pandemic. UNK sophomore Cassie Brown, a journalism and music double major, created an original score for the 13-minute documentary.
“When The World Closed” premiered last weekend at the 2021 Omaha Film Festival, where it received honorable mention recognition in the “Nebraska shorts” category.
The documentary will be preceded by a collection of short films produced by UNK students Owen Bridges, Mitchell Lierman, Britney Manuel and Grace McDonald.
NET to air ‘Nebraska: The Great American Water Machine’
LINCOLN — Water is part of Nebraska’s story and the new NET Connects program “Nebraska: The Great American Water Machine,” explores water’s role as the lifeblood of our state. It airs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on NET World or watch it online at netNebraska.org/watermachine.
In the United States, Nebraska ranks first in both irrigated acres and groundwater abundance, yet during the 19th century, it was known as the “Great American Desert.” Those who were migrating through didn’t realize there was a veritable ocean flowing beneath their feet. Nebraska sits atop the Ogallala Aquifer, the largest aquifer in the High Plains System, which covers most of the Great Plains.
“Nebraska: The Great American Water Machine” explores water in our state, including the relationship between groundwater and surface water, how they are connected and consumed, and how we can work together to preserve, protect and manage our water for future generations.
The NET Connects program is produced in cooperation with the Nebraska State Irrigation Association.
The program repeats on NET World at noon Sunday, March 28; 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15; and noon Sunday, April 18. For more information about the program and additional resources about water in Nebraska, visit netNebraska.org/watermachine.