Because of a decision made in Missouri, the Nebraska State Fair will not have a carnival this year.
Missouri’s governor recently canceled this year’s Missouri State Fair.
The Nebraska State Fair’s carnival provider is Wade Shows, which had planned to operate at the Missouri fair on its way to Grand Island.
Missouri was “one of the stops on the way to Nebraska,” said Beth Smith, chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board.
For the Wade Shows owner, having the Missouri stop canceled made it no longer “even worth his while,” Smith said.
The trip “became financially impossible,” she said. The owner said that, unfortunately, “we just cannot make it work to get there this year.”
The Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 28-Sept. 7.
Smith pointed out that the fair is trying to have open-class events, “which will take place all week long,” as well as some educational activities.
Raising Nebraska will be busy, she said.
