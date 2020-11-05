Studio K exhibit opens Friday in Grand Island

Kruse says she enjoys using textures to recreate flowers and leaves in clay. She uses mid-fire glazes and layers many of the colors.

Fused glass has been a new adventure that uses the design aspect of her creativity.

“It has been fun and exciting to learn a different type of art and craftsmanship,” she said. “The glass has so many possibilities and can express many views of nature.”

The title of the show, Tomasevicz said, “is inspired because we will have pottery, pastel paintings, fused glass and collages on display.”

An opening reception is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Studio K, 112 W. Third St. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 28.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Hastings gallery hosts visiting artists

HASTINGS — Dave Lovekin and Rick Houchin will be the visiting artists exhibiting their work at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings in November.