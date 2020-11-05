Studio K exhibit opens Friday in Grand Island

“Pots, Paints and Particles,” a new exhibit featuring works by Amy Tomasevicz and Jerene Kruse is set to open Friday, Nov. 6, at the Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.
Tomasevicz is a retired art educator who resides at Jarecki Lake, just south of Columbus. After graduation from Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she began teaching art in Osceola, then in Shelby, Columbus and David City Aquinas for a total of 43 years in education.
She has been a member of the state and national art education associations, and was honored as “Secondary Art Educator of the Year” by the Nebraska Art Education Association in 2009. She is a member of the Columbus Arts Council.
Inspiration for her work comes from her experiences and her interests. Much of her work depicts Nebraska landscapes, florals and animals. She often adds colors and alterations to her interpretation of realism. She has worked in watercolors, ink, collage, acrylic and pastels, among other media. She has recently been trying her hand at pottery.
Kruse lives in Albion and holds a bachelor’s degree in art education from Chadron State College and taught at Albion/Boone Central schools for 25 years. She has exhibited pottery and glass at the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs yearly since 1982 winning various awards. Her pottery is a combination of slab and coil methods of hand building.
Kruse says she enjoys using textures to recreate flowers and leaves in clay. She uses mid-fire glazes and layers many of the colors.
Fused glass has been a new adventure that uses the design aspect of her creativity.
“It has been fun and exciting to learn a different type of art and craftsmanship,” she said. “The glass has so many possibilities and can express many views of nature.”
The title of the show, Tomasevicz said, “is inspired because we will have pottery, pastel paintings, fused glass and collages on display.”
An opening reception is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Studio K, 112 W. Third St. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 28.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Hastings gallery hosts visiting artists
HASTINGS — Dave Lovekin and Rick Houchin will be the visiting artists exhibiting their work at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings in November.
Lovekin and Houchin have teamed up in the past for a variety of gallery exhibits with photography. But they both also show paintings. Houchin says he is new to painting and Lovekin has been his teacher in his new endeavor. Even though both have very different styles, but, like their photography, their styles are compatible.
Lovekin was a professor of philosophy and chair of religion and philosophy at Hastings College for more than 18 years. He began to seriously study the art of photography in 1968. His paintings take inspiration from the Japanese Sumi-e tradition, a method of East Asian brush painting that uses black ink. The technique strives to capture the spirit of the subject instead of creating a realistic image.
After a career in photography, Houchin decided to apply the same visual qualities he knew and understood into something new and different … painting. There are many similarities in any art form. The rules of composition, color, contrast, perspective, all are important to any medium. But painting features many techniques that allow the artist to delve more deeply into their work.
An opening reception is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.
Expanded gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Kay Grimminger at 308-379-5207 or kgrimmin@esu10.org
