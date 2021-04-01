Studio K to present ‘Tammy’s Vision’

Acrylic artist Tammy Schuett will present her works through April at the Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.

An opening reception for “Tammy’s Vision” is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.

Schuett says she “uses vibrant colors and lively brush strokes to express depth and movement in familiar Midwest landscapes.”

“I grew up and have spent most of my life in the Midwest,” she said. “Over the last 20 years, I have lived in the country with a wide reaching horizon. This view has been my muse for the last decade. The Nebraska wind is awe-inspiring and I capture that movement through lively brush strokes that define the objects and horizon line in my work. I layer and use vibrant colors to give my paintings depth.”

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, contact the gallery at 308-381-4001.

New show opens Saturday at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue

HASTINGS — Members of the Art Connection, a group of south central Nebraska artists, will exhibit and sell their works during the April show at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.