Stuhr kicking off summer season with a bang

Stuhr Museum starts its summer season Saturday with a plethora of activities.

The day begins with the Stuhr Museum foundation’s Lumberjack Breakfast and Celebration from 7 to 11 a.m. outside the historic log cabin Road Ranche.

Pancakes, sausages, eggs and coffee cooked over an open fire will be served, with freewill donations to benefit the foundation’s Cash for Cabins campaign as part of Go Big Give.

During the breakfast, Humanities Nebraska speaker Darrel Draper will present “Daniel Freeman: America’s First Homesteader” from 10 to 11 a.m.

Hear Freeman’s story as Draper portrays “Old Number One” in full costume. It is a Chautauqua-style, humorous and historically factual account of America’s first homesteader and the impact of the Homestead Act in settling the West. The program is recommended for ages 10 to adults.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

May 1 traditionally marks the opening of Railroad Town, which will be open through Labor Day. Railroad Town is an historic town that depicts life in the 1890s.