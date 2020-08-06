Stuhr’s popular “Back to School in Railroad Town” event will be a little different when it returns this weekend in front of the one-room Peters School.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Class will be held in front of the Peters School building located on Depot Street in Railroad Town or in a shady spot nearby so participants can spread out a bit and give everyone space to work. While the schoolhouse will be open for viewing some assignments on the board and seeing how the class is laid out, due to its very small size, classes will not meet inside the building.
School is the focus of the day, with teachers in the Peters School teaching children (and adults) what life was like for students in the 1890s. The teachers will cover the basic subjects of reading, writing and arithmetic as well as the all-important recess — it’s a day full of learning.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members.
Summer Stock Showcase
Stuhr’s “Summer Stock Showcase” continues through Sept. 6 and there are a number of ways to engage with this art show, which features eight artists from the area who have created a wide variety of pieces.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Stuhr Building. Art from this show is for purchase online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
The museum’s YouTube page features a 20-minute video of Chris Hochstetler, Stuhr’s executive director, and Brad Mellema of the Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau viewing the show and picking out some of their favorite pieces.
In addition, the glass artwork of Deb Kubik is downstairs in the Stuhr Building, and her work is also for sale.
Season 2 of ‘Stuhr Crazy’ starts Friday
Season 2 of Stuhr Museum’s “Stuhr Crazy Podcast” begins Friday.
The podcast, created and hosted by Stuhr Museum curators and historians, features deep dives into some of the structures in Railroad Town and their modern counterparts. This season will be focusing on the Millinery Shop, School House and other structures while talking to people who have deep connections to these buildings and the jobs they represent.
The podcast is also getting outside the museum walls and exploring some historic buildings in downtown Grand Island.
You can subscribe to the Stuhr Crazy Podcast wherever you find podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, I Heart Radio and more.
Blacksmith and tinsmith classes
Stuhr Museum will host two classes taught by museum staff members on Nov. 7 and 8.
Blacksmith 1, taught by Randy Daack, spans two days and will be open for both museum members and nonmembers. It is designed for those with no metal-working experience. During this class, participants will create items using a coal forge as well as become skilled at the tempering process and basic hammer techniques. Those who participate will walk away with their own tools they will have created during the class. Participants must be at least 14 years old.
The cost is $120 for members and $130 for nonmembers.
Family Tinsmithing, taught by Loren Miller, is open to both children and adults and is designed for teams of two. Students will learn how to handle tools and create their own pieces. Participants will make cookie cutters, cups, boxes or a lunch pail. The cost is $95 for two (two adults, child/adult team) and $15 per additional child. The nonmember fee is $115.
Stuhr will also offer a Blacksmith 2 class Nov. 14 and 15 for those who have completed Blacksmith 1. More information will be available at a later date; registration deadline is Oct. 28.
For more information on any of these classes, programs or activities, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
