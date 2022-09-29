Talbott Brothers open Golden Husk’s new season

ORD — The Golden Husk Theatre is launching its new season with the Talbott Brothers on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Talbott Brothers are an alternative indie-folk pop duo that combines honest songwriting with down-to-earth messages proving to be prevalent in today’s world. The duo returned to the stage nationally this year with the full band spotlighting an evolving new sound. The band holds Nebraska roots as they are originally from Imperial, and now call Portland, Oregon, home.

Billboard defines their music as “captivating with haunting brotherly harmonies.” Rolling Stone named their hit single “Run No More” one of the “Top 10 Songs to Hear Now,” in 2019 and define their music as “cinematic folk-rock for open highways, wide-screen skies, and the limitless reach of the American Heartland.”

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 for a social hour. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Golden Husk, the Ord Chamber of Commerce and online at ShopOrd.com.

Looking forward to the rest of the season, Dahn Hagge, director of The Golden Husk, says, “This season holds special experiences for patrons of all ages. We are blessed to partner with exceptional artists across Nebraska and the nation to host a diverse season of performances, including a theatrical play honoring veterans, a Christmas jazz concert, a family-friendly comedy show, an opera, a Cinderella movie event, a musical, artistic workshops, and so much more! We look forward to welcoming people near and far to the theatre to enjoy quality entertainment and creative fellowship.”

The season schedule includes:

— Oct. 29: “Cinderella,” movie event, 7 p.m.

— Nov. 11: “Not Too Far Distant,” 5 p.m. A play honoring veterans inspired by the letters of a Midwestern World War II medic and member of the 42nd Infantry, who helped liberate Dachau.

— Nov. 26: WinterFest Christmas movie, 6:30 pm Kick off the holiday season with a Christmas movie, sing-along with local artists, and special treats after the Winterfest parade.

— Dec. 10: Julie Baker Jazz Ensemble Christmas Show, 7 p.m. Embrace the spirit of Christmas and classic holiday favorites with a jazz flair.

— Jan. 20: Bob Smiley, comedy show, 7 p.m. An evening of family friendly comedy with Bob Smiley and the Valley County Ministerial Association.

— Feb. 11: Valentine’s Day dinner and concert, 6 p.m., Concert features the Switchgrass Band, an eclectic mix of American roots music infused with bluegrass style pop, rock and blues.

— March 5: “La Traviata,” UNL opera, 3 p.m. A timeless tale of “enduring love and heart-rending tragedy with unforgettable music,” presented by the UNL Opera on tour.

— March 18: Puddin & The Grumble, 7:30 p.m. An “uplifting family musical” that takes an unconventional approach to addressing childhood hunger, lasting friendships and the power of unconditional love.

— April 15: Nebraska Grown Art Festival, all day. Engage in the community’s arts culture during a day of gallery tours, artistic workshops, salsa dance lessons, and a concert by the Jarana Band, featuring Daniel Martinez.

— May 27: The Fabulous Accordion Festival, 3 p.m. A day of “everything polka” … accordion jam sessions, storytelling, art show, local polka bands, and a meal with homemade kolaches.

— June 30: Stars & Stripes Concert, 5:30 p.m. Celebrate America at a patriotic concert on the courthouse square in honor of Independence Day.

— Aug. 12: Missoula Children’s Theatre, 3 and 5:30 p.m.

The Golden Husk is located at 129 16th St., in Ord. For more information, call 308-730-8133 or online at www.goldenhuskarts.org

This weekend at the Grand …

“Barbarian” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre. 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.

This film is rated R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

