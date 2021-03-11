The show must go on: Grand Island Central Catholic gets ready for spring musical

MONA show features works from UNL professor

KEARNEY — “Nebraska Now: Margaret Bohls, Italian Studies,” is on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art through June 6.

Ceramic artist Margaret Bohls has an abiding interest in historical vessel forms, and their social context. This new exhibit consists of three large groupings of vessels based primarily on those produced by the Etruscan civilization.

After traveling to Italy and London and visiting a number of museum collections, Bohls spent two months producing drawings and vessels based on her understanding of these forms. In this series, Bohls strives to identify a set of physical and formal attributes of the objects that visually communicate something about the culture that produced them or the era during which they were created.

Bohls considers the individual pieces to be sculptural representations of utilitarian forms arranged on, and framed by, large stoneware trays. The forms are largely based on European, Modernist era silver tea, coffee and chocolate sets. Her interest is in the abstraction and repetition of the forms and their visual motifs, as well as their “still life” like arrangement.