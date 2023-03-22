Tickets are now on sale for “Big Fish - School Edition,” which opens Friday, March 31, at Grand Island Senior High.

Show times, are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1 and April 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the school’s main auditorium.

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest … and then some!

Bloom’s “incredible, larger-than-life stories” thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

“Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, ‘Big Fish’ is an extraordinary new Broadway musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater — for an experience that’s richer, funnier and BIGGER than life itself.”

Reserved seat tickets range from $10 to $15; purchase online at gips.org/gishtheatre

Choir to present Easter cantata

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Area Community Choir will present “Come Walk With Me,” an Easter cantata, on Palm Sunday.

The performance is planned for at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. 408 11th St., Wood River. This cantata was originally planned for 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Composed by Pepper Choplin and orchestrated by Stan Pethel, the cantata is put together through narration and song to help the audience walk the road that Jesus took to his sacrifice on Calvary.

Soloists performing include Kathy Pierce, Makenna Miller, Ali Klanecky, Alice Stewart and Margaret McGinnis, sopranos; Nathan Miller, Nick Lammers and Jay Stewart, tenors; and Tavis Klanecky and Dan Davis, bass. Pierce and Travis Klanecky are also part of a quartet with Carol Deardorff and Scott Sahling.

The 32-member choir, under the direction of Vincent Boudreau, has members from Campbell, Cairo, Gibbon, Grand Island, Shelton and West Chester, Ohio, as well as Wood River.

There is no admission charge, but freewill offerings are always appreciated.

For more information contact Boudreau at 308-583-2951.

See cars, drink coffee Saturday in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — The Royal Coachmen Car Club will host its second annual Coffee and Cars show Saturday morning at St. Paul.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to noon, at Coachmen Corner, 824 Seventh St. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

The show is open to all makes and models; freewill donations accepted. For more information, call 308-226-2216.

Merryman PAC to host Handel’s ‘Messiah’

KEARNEY — The Axtell Area Oratorio Society will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 2, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

This performance will feature soloists from around the state, including Bethany Rouse, soprano, Lincoln; Senja Stephens, mezzo-soprano, Cozad; Brandon Watson, tenor, Lincoln; and Brett Epperson, bass, Hastings. The 60-member chorus will be accompanied by a full chamber orchestra.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for K-12 students and are available at the Merryman and the Solid Rock in Kearney, Joy’s Floral in Minden and My Fair Lady’s in Holdrege (cash or check ONLY). Tickets at the door will be $20.

For more information, call 308-470-1209 or 308-830-0755.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Creed III” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

This film is rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com