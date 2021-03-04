UNK Dance presenting ‘RESET’ this weekend

Because of COVID-19, there will be no opening reception; however, the public is welcome to stop by to see the exhibits in the Platte Building through Saturday, March 27. The gallery is located on the second floor in the east wing and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There is no entrance fee.

Students displaying their work are: Madison Henry of Ansley, Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan, Alex Orosco of Grand Island, Madison Slinkard of Hastings and Veronica Rodriguez and Ravenna.

NET to air ‘Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks’

LINCOLN — Learn more about the history, natural resources and recreation to be enjoyed at Nebraska’s state parks when “Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” airs at 8 p.m. Thursday (March 4) on NET, and Facebook Live at facebook.com/netnebraska/live.

The hour-long program features all eight of Nebraska’s state parks, including Fort Robinson, Chadron, Smith Falls, Niobrara, Ponca, Mahoney, Platte River and Indian Cave.