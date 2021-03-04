UNK Dance presenting ‘RESET’ this weekend

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney theater and dance programs will present the spring dance concert, “RESET,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Miriam Drake Theatre, located in the UNK Fine Arts Building.
Director of Dance Noelle Bohaty explores the opportunities for connection, reflection and pause over the past year of disruption and isolation through movement in both commercial and concert dance in this evening-length performance. The concert features new work by Bohaty and dance faculty Leslie Abegglen, as well as select student choreography.
Socially distanced seating inside the theater will be limited, and attendees are required to wear face masks. The concert will also be livestreamed on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are required for both options.
“RESET” speaks to finding breath in the chaotic, isolating and often disheartening, seeking instead opportunities for new insights and self-reflection in a moment of growth, Bohaty said. The evening features works by UNK students and four premiere pieces from Bohaty and Abegglen.
Bohaty’s work, “unhinged,” examines the dangers of routine, while Abegglen’s “Threaded” patches together the cacophony of memories created through the historical impact of this year. Student choreography includes work by Morgan Wadkins-Meyer of Gibbon. Sarah Waite of Hastings is also part of the dance company.
The concert also presents the Community Project/Solo Series for its fifth consecutive year.
The dance company consists of 19 performers from UNK, in collaboration with both student and faculty designers. The evening features 12 pieces, running about two hours, including intermission.
Bryce Emde of Grand Island is serving as stage manager.
Reserved seating is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 3-18 and free for UNK students with ID. To purchase tickets contact the box office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
A livestream is available for the Friday and Saturday performances with costs ranging from $5 to $25. The livestream option can be purchased at http://www.unk.edu/academics/theatre/box-office.php.
CCC-Hastings hosts student art show
HASTINGS — The creative work of five students at Central Community College-Hastings will be on display in the media arts program’s 19th annual Student Photography and Art Show.
This year’s theme is “Unmask Your Imagination.” The show is presented by the exhibit preparation class, which includes both graphic arts and photography students. This annual event gives them an opportunity to learn how to mat and frame their artwork, promote a show and host a reception.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no opening reception; however, the public is welcome to stop by to see the exhibits in the Platte Building through Saturday, March 27. The gallery is located on the second floor in the east wing and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There is no entrance fee.
Students displaying their work are: Madison Henry of Ansley, Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan, Alex Orosco of Grand Island, Madison Slinkard of Hastings and Veronica Rodriguez and Ravenna.
NET to air ‘Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks’
LINCOLN — Learn more about the history, natural resources and recreation to be enjoyed at Nebraska’s state parks when “Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” airs at 8 p.m. Thursday (March 4) on NET, and Facebook Live at facebook.com/netnebraska/live.
The hour-long program features all eight of Nebraska’s state parks, including Fort Robinson, Chadron, Smith Falls, Niobrara, Ponca, Mahoney, Platte River and Indian Cave.
Viewers will travel across the state from the rugged bluffs along the Missouri River to the scenery of the Pine Ridge. Enjoy a birds-eye view from an observation tower, learn more about Nebraska’s first state park established nearly 100 years ago and its most recent state park, all while connecting with nature and wildlife.
Learn what the parks have to offer, including hiking, fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, cabins and more, and hear from park visitors who share why they return year after year.
By the end of the program, viewers will have traveled to all corners of the state, discovering how Nebraska’s state parks reveal history, celebrate abundant natural resources and offer modern recreation for all who visit.
“Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” repeats at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, on NET.
To learn more about the program and view photo galleries of each park, visit netNebraska.org/stateparks.