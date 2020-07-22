Humanities Nebraska will conduct an exclusive virtual Chautauqua July 30-31 with themes relating to the 1950s to today.
This is part of prelude activities for “The Fifties in Focus” Nebraska Chautauqua that will take place in Ashland during the summer of 2021. Anyone may participate in the virtual event on Facebook Live, which can be accessed via the Humanities Nebraska Facebook page or through a link provided at NebraskaChautauqua.org.
At 4 p.m. on July 30, Chautauqua scholars Lenneal Henderson and Becky Stone will be the featured speakers for “The Fight for Civil Rights.” This conversation on civil rights efforts during the 1950s will be moderated by Patrick Jones, associate professor of history and ethnic studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Then at 4 p.m. on July 31, former Los Angeles Times editor Jim Newton will discuss “Perceptions of President Eisenhower and Politics in the 1950s.”
Henderson and Stone, Chautauqua scholars who were part of “The Fifties in Focus” when it was held in Kearney in 2019, will explore significant developments in the U.S. civil rights movement during the 1950s and how the different events are tied to issues of politics, faith and mass media. Of particular emphasis will be the historical figures that Henderson and Stone portray during “The Fifties in Focus,” Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks, and how events in the 1950s influence our country’s current conversations about race.
Newton’s presentation will focus on how perceptions have changed about Eisenhower as a key figure in the 1950s. He will touch on how many events in the 1950s are shaped by Eisenhower’s shrewd leadership and will discuss what drew him to write about 1950s figures such as Eisenhower and Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren.
“We’re looking forward to a couple of great online conversations with plenty of opportunity for audience participation,” said Chautauqua manager Kristi Hayek Carley. “This will be an interesting and enlightening prelude to next year’s in-person Chautauqua.”
Presented by Humanities Nebraska, “The Fifties in Focus” will include family-friendly events, opportunities to learn more about the decade, and Chautauqua-style presentations that allow audience members to interact with historic figures. All events will be free and open to the public.
This particular Chautauqua was offered last year in Kearney. In-person events previously planned this year in Ashland were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Fifties in Focus” is presented by Humanities Nebraska with support from the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska. Local support is also provided by businesses, other organizations and volunteers. Pre-Chautauqua activities are being posted as they are finalized at NebraskaChautauqua.org.
