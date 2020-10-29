Your Ticket briefs: Sisters From the Outlaw Trail to perform at Archway’s ‘Soda Fountain Sundae’

KEARNEY — The Archway in Kearney will present The Sisters From the Outlaw Trail in a multi-media performance of the program “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Archway Event Room.
Catch a glimpse of the Wild West in this Humanities Nebraska program from sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr that uses songs, stories and projected images to tell the story of Nebraska’s own Doc Middleton, “The King of the Horse Thieves,” and his sidekick Kid Wade.
“Our flexible seating will enable us to observe social distancing in the Archway’s event room for this performance,” said the Archway’s Event Coordinator Jill Epley. “Seating will be limited. We encourage everyone to arrive early so that they can reserve their seats and we can adjust the seating arrangement as needed. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”
Root beer floats will be served following the performance. The performance is free. Donations for floats are welcome.
MONA now resuming regular hours of operation
KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art has resumed its regular hour of operation, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The museum closed to the public in March due to COVID-19, but has been remained active online, and has installed several new exhibitions. With its large galleries and space between works of art, is easy to maintain social distancing while viewing the exhibits.
While the museum is reopening, the Anne Thorne Weaver Museum Shop will be temporarily closed, and programs are currently on hold.
“The safety of our community during this time is of primary concern,” the museum said in a release “A maximum of 30 visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time, and all are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols. Hand sanitizer stations are available, and staff will clean all high-touch areas for additional safety measures. We ask that if you are not feeling well or, experiencing symptoms that you please visit another time.”
For more information, contact the museum, 2401 Central Ave. in Kearney, at 308-865-8870 or online at mona.unk.edu
UNK kicks off November performances with virtual opera
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will present “The Old Maid and the Thief” as part of the UNK Opera Workshop on Sunday, Nov. 1, but it will be online only.
It will be presented from 2 to 3 p.m. via livestream or KLPR 91.1 FM.
Other events to be presented online include:
— Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Jazz/rock ensemble concert
— Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Chamber orchestra concert
— Nov 15, 7:30 p.m.: Choraleers and women’s chorus concert
— Nov. 21, 3 p.m.: Nebraskats concert
— Nov 23, 7:30 p.m.: Men’s chorus and collegium concert
The department’s Livestream link: can be found at bit.ly/34zLO9A.
In addition to these online events, the Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present a “Holiday Kick-off” concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall. Flute soloist Franziska Brech will be a special guest. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
For more information about any of the performances, contact the music office at 308-865-8618.
UNK to host virtual poetry reading
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting a virtual poetry reading featuring Callista Buchen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, as part of UNK’s Reynolds Visiting Writers Series.
The Zoom event can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3jEzCsx using the password Films!
The winner of DIAGRAM’s annual essay contest and the Lawrence Arts Center’s Langston Hughes Award, Buchen is the author of two chapbooks – “The Bloody Planet” and “Double-Mouthed” – as well as “Look Look Look,” a full-length collection published in October 2019.
Her poetry, written in prose, has appeared in Harpur Palate, Fourteen Hills, Puerto del Sol, Salamander, Whiskey Island Review and many other journals. She also writes frequently with poet Amy Ash.
Buchen holds a Master of Arts from the University of Oregon, Master of Fine Arts from Bowling Green State University and doctorate from the University of Kansas. She’s an assistant professor at Franklin College in Indiana, where she directs the creative writing program, advises the student literary magazine and curates the visiting writers reading series.
‘Flatwater Shakes Me’ celebrates 20 years of performances
LINCOLN — Flatwater Shakespeare Company is set to host an evening of speeches, soliloquies and stories in celebration of 20 years of educational programs and quality performances.
The online event will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. and can be streamed on the company’s Facebook page.; facebook.com/shakespeareLNK, with technical assistance provided by Red Rebel Media.
Actors from throughout the history of Flatwater Shakespeare will be joined by supporters from the Lincoln community in sharing some of their favorite Shakespearean passages. There will also be personal stories about what Flatwater Shakespeare has contributed to people’s lives and about why the arts always matter, but especially in times such as these.
Donations will be accepted during and after the event at Flatwater Shakespeare’s website, www.flatwatershakespearecompany.org.
