Your Ticket briefs: Sisters From the Outlaw Trail to perform at Archway’s ‘Soda Fountain Sundae’

KEARNEY — The Archway in Kearney will present The Sisters From the Outlaw Trail in a multi-media performance of the program “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Archway Event Room.

Catch a glimpse of the Wild West in this Humanities Nebraska program from sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr that uses songs, stories and projected images to tell the story of Nebraska’s own Doc Middleton, “The King of the Horse Thieves,” and his sidekick Kid Wade.

“Our flexible seating will enable us to observe social distancing in the Archway’s event room for this performance,” said the Archway’s Event Coordinator Jill Epley. “Seating will be limited. We encourage everyone to arrive early so that they can reserve their seats and we can adjust the seating arrangement as needed. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”

Root beer floats will be served following the performance. The performance is free. Donations for floats are welcome.

MONA now resuming regular hours of operation

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art has resumed its regular hour of operation, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.